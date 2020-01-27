SHAKE RATTLE & ROLL Dueling Pianos Is Moving to a New Location

SHAKE RATTLE & ROLL Dueling Pianos runs EVERY Saturday Night, 52 weeks a year and is the LONGEST RUNNING Dueling Pianos show in NYC history (now in its TENTH record-breaking year!)

2/1 - RATTLE & HUM WEST

306 W. 39th St.

NYC 10018

STARTING FEB 8, their show is MOVING TO A NEW LOCATION!!!

PATRICK'S

259 W. 42nd St.

NYC 10036

The ONLY NYC Dueling Pianos show done IN THE ROUND!

The ONLY NYC Dueling Pianos show with an Oyster Bar!

Doors - 9pm

Showtime - 10pm-1am

Tickets: $20 genl admission, $30 front row

An all request, rock n roll party, featuring two of the top piano entertainers on the East Coast. Playing all your favorites from Billy Joel to Bon Jovi to Britney Spears to Bruno Mars, it's a singalong, laugh-along, drink-along, dance-along good time for groups of 2, 20 or 200

http://www.ShakeRattleRollPianos.com





