Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards

SEX JOB THE MUSICAL is Coming to Caveat in December

Don't miss this unique and eye-opening show at Caveat on Dec 20th.

By: Nov. 29, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Alexandra Silber Sings CAMELOT and Previews THE HOUR OF THE PEARL At The Green Room Photo 1 Video: Alexandra Silber Sings CAMELOT and Previews THE HOUR OF THE PEARL At The Green Room 42
Feature: The Days Of Cabaret Gratitude - Day Twenty-Two - The Grace Photo 2 Cabaret Gratitude Journal Day Twenty-Two
Feature: The Days Of Cabaret Gratitude - Day Twenty - The Proficient Photo 3 Cabaret Gratitude Journal Day Twenty
Feature: The Days Of Cabaret Gratitude - Day Twenty-Five - The Visionary Photo 4 Cabaret Gratitude Journal Day Twenty-Five

SEX JOB THE MUSICAL is Coming to Caveat in December

What happens when you moonlight as a comedian, but your dayjob is sex work?

Join Lane Kwederis and find out when she performs Sex Job The Musical! on Wednesday, Dec 20th at 7pm at Click Here After a sold out run in the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and receiving rave reviews (5 stars from Entertainment Now & Mumble Comedy. 4 stars from The Scotsman & Broadway Baby.) Lane Kwederis is back with the musical comedy show about her real day job as a financial dominatrix. Get an inside look into the life of a financial dominatrix. How does it work? What even is financial domination!? Learn the ins and outs of what it's like to be a sex worker: the good, the bad, and the shockingly hilarious!

Comedian Lane Kwederis (The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Broad City, Master of None) takes you on her 15-year journey from improv comedy to financial domination: Including foot fetish parties, dungeons, OnlyFans, and her rise and fall of Twitter celebrity... All while discovering her own inner power through sex work.

There's a "Follow the Rules as a Sex Worker" Obstacle Course, a crash course on kinks, a Game Show called "Did I Do that for Money", an actual real porn she's made (that's fully clothed and VERY silly), and New Songs! She even teaches the audience how to do Findom (financial domination) and let's just say: actual money might get involved and the end of the show has been described as "Like a magic trick... but REAL!"

You will walk out of this show feeling uplifted, empowered, and like an expert on kinks you didn't even know existed!

With special guest: Tim Murray


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

1
Mamie Harris to Return to The Green Room 42 With SURRENDER: AN ANDREW LLOYD WEBBER THRILL Photo
Mamie Harris to Return to The Green Room 42 With SURRENDER: AN ANDREW LLOYD WEBBER THRILL RIDE

THE GREEN ROOM 42 presents the return of Mamie Parris in 'SURRENDER: An Andrew Lloyd Webber Thrill Ride' for three encore shows.

2
Ben Fankhauser, Talia Suskauer And More Will Celebrate Hanukkah At 54 Below Photo
Ben Fankhauser, Talia Suskauer And More Will Celebrate Hanukkah At 54 Below

Join Ben Fankhauser, Talia Suskauer, and more at 54 Below as they celebrate Hanukkah with a festival of writers.

3
Queer Duo Always & Sheppard to Present ON AN OPEN FIRE At Laurie Beechman Theatre Photo
Queer Duo Always & Sheppard to Present ON AN OPEN FIRE At Laurie Beechman Theatre

Join Daphne Always and pianist James Sheppard for their annual holiday show, ON AN OPEN FIRE, at the Laurie Beechman Theatre. Get ready for a bizarre cabaret filled with deranged cheer and a seething roast of the most wonderful time of the year. Don't miss this unique holiday experience!

4
GOSPEL BRUNCH: CHRISTMAS EDITION Comes to 54 Below in December Photo
GOSPEL BRUNCH: CHRISTMAS EDITION Comes to 54 Below in December

54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club, presents Rashad McPherson & Friends for Gospel Brunch: Christmas Edition, an afternoon of music to feed the soul, on Saturday, Dec. 16, at 12 Noon. He will be joined by special guests, including Antoine L. Smith (MJ: The Musical), Carla Stewart (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical) and Angela Burchett (The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel a Lifetime feature film). 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Get a First Look at Nick Fradiani as 'Neil Diamond - Then' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Video
Get a First Look at Nick Fradiani as 'Neil Diamond - Then' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
The Company of SPAIN Discusses the Show's Off-Broadway Premiere Video
The Company of SPAIN Discusses the Show's Off-Broadway Premiere
Photos & Get a First Look at WHITE CHRISTMAS at Bucks County Playhouse Video
Photos & Get a First Look at WHITE CHRISTMAS at Bucks County Playhouse
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central THE BOOK OF MORMON
APPROPRIATE
& JULIET
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
SHUCKED

Recommended For You