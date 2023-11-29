SEX JOB THE MUSICAL is Coming to Caveat in December

What happens when you moonlight as a comedian, but your dayjob is sex work?

Join Lane Kwederis and find out when she performs Sex Job The Musical! on Wednesday, Dec 20th at 7pm at Click Here After a sold out run in the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and receiving rave reviews (5 stars from Entertainment Now & Mumble Comedy. 4 stars from The Scotsman & Broadway Baby.) Lane Kwederis is back with the musical comedy show about her real day job as a financial dominatrix. Get an inside look into the life of a financial dominatrix. How does it work? What even is financial domination!? Learn the ins and outs of what it's like to be a sex worker: the good, the bad, and the shockingly hilarious!

Comedian Lane Kwederis (The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Broad City, Master of None) takes you on her 15-year journey from improv comedy to financial domination: Including foot fetish parties, dungeons, OnlyFans, and her rise and fall of Twitter celebrity... All while discovering her own inner power through sex work.

There's a "Follow the Rules as a Sex Worker" Obstacle Course, a crash course on kinks, a Game Show called "Did I Do that for Money", an actual real porn she's made (that's fully clothed and VERY silly), and New Songs! She even teaches the audience how to do Findom (financial domination) and let's just say: actual money might get involved and the end of the show has been described as "Like a magic trick... but REAL!"

You will walk out of this show feeling uplifted, empowered, and like an expert on kinks you didn't even know existed!

With special guest: Tim Murray