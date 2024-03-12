SCOUT DURWOOD & FRIENDS Comedy and Variety Show Comes To The Slipper Room March 26

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Comedian, actress, and singer Scout Durwood will take the stage on Tuesday, March 26th at The Slipper Room in an evening of comedy and variety acts, featuring Ambrose Martos, Ellie Steingraeber, Michael Karas, Pinkie Special & Magic Brian as Nigel Blackstorm,

Durwood is currently starring as “The Captain” in Spiegelworld's newest show, The Hook, at Caesar's Palace in Atlantic City, and after nine months and more than 150 shows she has been itching to get back on stage and do her own thing.

“After 11 years away working in the soulless hellscape of LA,” Durwood says, “I am beside myself with excitement for this homecoming to the grit and the glitter that is New York cabaret.”

Meet the Cast

Ambrose Martos: a physical comedian who has starred in two Cirque du Soleil shows and had Alex Borstein and Rachel Brosnahan recently describe his role in The Marvelous Mrs Maisel as “The moment that made us laugh the hardest.”

Ellie Steingraeber: an aerialist and contortionist who has traveled the globe performing unique acts in some of the world's premiere venues, including The Tonight Show and Madison Square Garden.

Michael Karas: a comedic juggler who has won numerous awards for his technical prowess, but wins the hearts of crowds across the country with his ingenious, humorous and creative approach to this ancient art.

Pinkie Special: a hula hoop artist who been dazzling audience for over 20 years from the Sideshow at Coney Island to grand stages of Europe. And she's a scientist by day!

Magic Brian, aka Nigel Blackstorm: a comedic conjuror who has entertained thousands of audiences for more than 20 years with his “Heavy Metal Magic,” performing on stages from New York to New Zealand.

Scout Durwood is a cabaret singer, actor, comedian, writer and director. Her debut studio album, Take One Thing Off, was released with Blue Élan Records along with a twenty-two episode digital video series, written and directed by Durwood. Her feature length visual album, Youtopia, was awarded an Honorable Mention for Best North American Screenplay at Outfest. Durwood starred in MTV's scripted comedy series, Mary + Jane, had a comedy special released on Epix, and currently has a scripted half hour comedy series in development with Sony Entertainment.

Tickets and More Information

Scout Durwood & Friends come to New York City's Slipper Room (167 Orchard St., NY, NY) on Tuesday March 26, 2024 at 8pm. Doors at 7:30pm. Tickets: $25.