SANTA CLAUS IS COMIN' TO TOWN: THE 50TH ANNIVERSARY EVENT to Be Presented on YouTube

RAINBOW SUN PRODUCTIONS presents Santa Claus is Comin' To Town: The 50th Anniversary Event, a special video presentation commemorating the 50th anniversary of the classic Rankin/Bass stop-motion holiday special.

In 1970, the Rankin/Bass stop motion classic Santa Claus Is Comin' To Town premiered to outstanding reviews. Telling the origin story of Santa Claus, the special, featuring memorable performances by Mickey Rooney, Fred Astaire, Robie Lester, and more, has become a viewing tradition each holiday season. To celebrate the 50th anniversary, Rainbow Sun Productions has adapted the special into a digital event, where an incredible cast will recreate the beloved roles and songs to honor this classic holiday special. The presentation will feature a script adapted from the teleplay by Romeo Muller, and all of the classic songs by Maury Laws and Jules Bass.

This special presentation will feature appearances by (listed alphabetically) Barry Anderson, Izzie Baumann, Michael Lee Brown, Chelsea Davis, Lucas Davis, Matthew deGuzman, Amanda Detar, Irene Gallin, Michael I Haber, Eric Hallengren, Oli Higginson, Allie Hill, Kimberly Kreiner-Snyder, Amanda Kronhaus, Kellen Emily Loyle, John McGowan, Katie Nail, Angelisse Perez, Eric Scherer, Mackenzie Snyder, Sean Stephens, Nicole Taylor, and Ashley Vankirk.

100% of the donations collected will go to The Toy Foundation, a 501(c)3 nonprofit children's charity whose mission is to provide joy and comfort to children in need through the experience of toys and play. For almost 60 years, this organization has assisted the lives of children who are undergoing complicated medical procedures, enduring temporary homing placements in the foster care system, suffering from abuse or neglect, experiencing separation from a deployed military parent, or have had their lives disrupted by a natural disaster. https://www.toyindustryfoundation.org/

Santa Claus is Comin' To Town: The 50th Anniversary Event premieres on the Rainbow Sun Productions' YouTube Channel starting at 8pm EST on Friday, December 11th, 2020. The digital presentation will remain available for viewing for a limited time through December 14th, 2020. https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFjkKrcprnw3z0NtCirkkmA

While there is no minimum donation required for viewing, Rainbow Sun Productions asks for any amount you can donate to assist those in need. The fundraiser link is NOW OPEN and can be accessed here: https://charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/the-toy-foundation-rainbow-sun-productions