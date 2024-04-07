Ryan Scott Oliver & Lindsay Mendez's ACTOR THERAPY to Play 54 Below This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On April 25th, 2024, ACTOR THERAPY is back at 54 Below! Featuring an incredible cast of talented performers and a wide range of musical styles, from pop to Golden Age Broadway to contemporary musical theatre (and everything in between) this memorable evening will be hosted by Actor Therapy‘s Managing Director Mathieu Whitman (he/him) with musical director Jason Wetzel (he/him) at the piano.

Featured Performers: Caroline Bachman, Claire Baillie, Allie Boyle, Mackenzie Bruen, Matthew Condello, Charlie Davis, J. Giachettim, Emma Rose Johnson, Wilson Loucks, Ryan J. Lynch, Ashley Nicole Martin, Leigh Marie McCarver, Anne Elizabeth Miele, Alexis Morgan, Queade Norah, Pauline Parkhurst, Ricardo Silva, Jacob Tall, Charlotte Topp, and Woody Scott White.

Then, on April 28th, 2024, ACTOR THERAPY returns for ON THE RADIO, featuring students from our “Rehearsal and Performance – Radio Music” class, which focuses on branching out from the musical theatre world and learning, rehearsing, and performing pop, rock, country, folk, and more! The set list runs the gamut, with selections from Dolly Parton to Radiohead, Sara Bareilles to Sam Smith, Kelly Clarkson to Florence and the Machine, and so much more! This rockin' evening will be hosted by Actor Therapy‘s Managing Director Mathieu Whitman (he/him) with musical director Jason Wetzel (he/him) at the piano.

Featured Performers: Kiki Burns, Randall Scott Carpenter, Holly Marie Dunn, Cassidy Ewert, Chloe J. Friedman, Marley Hall, Jacob Hammill, Casey Huntley, Davey Miller, Avery Morgan, Matthew Morón, Sydney Noller, Marissa Pyron Rico, SteFannie Savoy, Elizabeth Smith, Tru Stites, Michael Jayne Walker, Lexie Watkins, and Maya Weber.

ACTOR THERAPY plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on April 25th at 9:30pm; cover charges are $18 (includes $3 in fees) - $40 (includes $5 in fees.) Premiums are $67.50 (includes $7.50 in fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

ACTOR THERAPY - ON THE RADIO plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on April 28th at 9:30pm. Cover charges are $29 (includes $4 in fees) - $40 (includes $5 in fees.) Premiums are $67.50 (includes $7.50 in fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

ACTOR THERAPY is a series of masterclasses for performers looking to improve their auditions, build a better book, and expand their understanding of what it means to be an actor and song interpreter in New York today, founded by 2023 Kleban Prize winning composer-lyricist Ryan Scott Oliver (35mm, Jasper in Deadland) and Tony Award winning Broadway actress Lindsay Mendez (Merrily We Roll Along, Carousel, Wicked).

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences. It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. One of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at the button below.

Please note that all artists and acts are subject to change at any time.