Russell Fischer And Sierra Rein Join Indieworks Theatre Co's SAXE AND THE CITY

Russell Fischer (the DooWop Project, Broadway's Jersey Boys) and MAC and Bistro Award winner Sierra Rein have joined the cast of IndieWorks Theatre Company's (Christopher Michaels, Producing Artistic Director), Saxe and the City: The Music & Lyrics of Peter Saxe, with direction by Christopher Michaels and music direction by Jonathon Lynch and Peter Saxe.

The Performance will be held Friday, September 20 at 7:00pm at The Duplex Cabaret Theatre (61 Christopher Street, NYC).

Get "carried" away and take a short adventure in New York City with composer/lyricist, Peter Saxe, and his friends in a concert version of his new song cycle, Saxe and the City! Follow four friends on a search for love -- and happiness -- in crowded bars, on subway platforms, during "Hallmark" holidays, and through the ever-stressful audition seasons, navigating their ways through life by way of musical numbers featuring a delightful mix of sincerity and snark, hilarity and heartbreak -- sometimes in a single song!

Fischer landed the role of young Joe Pesci in the Broadway company of Jersey Boys on his 22nd birthday, marking his Broadway debut. He spent the next six years as an understudy and eventually a standby for the role of Frankie Valli. He currently records and tours with The DooWop Project, featuring stars of Broadway's smash hits Jersey Boys and Motown: The Musical.

Rein, who appeared in the original Los Angeles cast of Bare: A Pop Opera and as a member of the MAC Award-winning vocal group, Marquee Five, has garnered herself multiple awards on the New York cabaret scene having won the MAC and Bistro awards for Best Debut and Outstanding Debut, respectively, for her solo show Running In Place.

Joining Fischer and Rein in the cast are Matthew Condello (Off-Broadway's Naked Boys Singing!) and Meghann Reynolds (Red Caravan's Measure for Measure).

Saxe's work as a MAC award winning composer/lyricist, arranger, producer, musical supervisor, and vocal coach spans multiple genres, from stage to screen and everything in between. He provided arrangements and musical supervision for Paul Iacono's Psychedelic Playhouse. His other credits include off-Broadway premieres, work at MITF, AMAS, The Real Theatre Company, and Yorktown Theater Company.

Saxe and the City, an evening of Peter's songs, premiered at The Duplex in 2015 featuring a small band and a slightly larger cast, including the show's current director, Christopher Michaels. This shorter, concert version of what is being developed as a song cycle features new material not heard in the previous iteration of the show.

Also at the cabaret, IndieWorks will be holding an in-house raffle for prizes such as Amazon Gift Cards, IndieWorks theatre tickets, and even two tickets to a hit Broadway show. So what are you waiting for? Grab a cosmo and grab a front-row seat to Saxe and the City: The Music & Lyrics of Peter Saxe!

Tickets for Saxe and the City are available in advance via PurplePass at purplepass.com/saxe0920. All tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door, plus a two drink minimum. Drinks must be purchased in the cabaret theatre in order to count toward the minimum.





