Rona Siddiqui, Ryan Scott Oliver, Amanda Green & More to Take Part in WRITERS CELEBRATE SONDHEIM at 54 Below

The generations that Sondheim taught and inspired will gather together to pay tribute to him through an evening of story and song.

Aug. 30, 2022  

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present Writers Celebrate Sondheim on September 25th, 2022 at 7pm and 9:30pm.

 

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present Writers Celebrate Sondheim on September 25th, 2022 at 7pm and 9:30pm.

Stephen Sondheim is a bastion of the musical theatre community and a legend in his own right. He was also a mentor for many generations of writers through personal connections, his many written letters, lectures, and books. Stephen Sondheim was not only an innovative and inventive writer, but also a generous teacher. The generations that he taught and inspired gather together to pay tribute to him through an evening of story and song. Join them as they remember their Giant in the Sky who paved the way for all of us to dream, create, and finish our own hats.

The 7pm Performance Features:
Rona Siddiqui
Elizabeth Addison
Andrea Grody
Helen Park
Georgia Stitt
Amanda Green
Timothy Huang
Irene Sankoff and David Hein
Richard Maltby Jr.
Adam Gwon

The 9:30pm Performance Features:
Jay Adana
Vaibu Mohan
Joe Iconis
Billy Reece
Emerson and Murphy Smith
Joriah Kwamé
Ryan Scott Oliver
Matthew McCollum
Michelle Rodriguez
Helen J Shen

Ellen Winter 

Produced by Alexa Spiegel and Vaibu Mohan

Writers Celebrate Sondheim plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) September 25th, 2022. There is a $25-$95 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW

54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, 54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. 54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $15-$105. 54Below.com/Feinsteins

 


