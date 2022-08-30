Rona Siddiqui, Ryan Scott Oliver, Amanda Green & More to Take Part in WRITERS CELEBRATE SONDHEIM at 54 Below

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present Writers Celebrate Sondheim on September 25th, 2022 at 7pm and 9:30pm.

Stephen Sondheim is a bastion of the musical theatre community and a legend in his own right. He was also a mentor for many generations of writers through personal connections, his many written letters, lectures, and books. Stephen Sondheim was not only an innovative and inventive writer, but also a generous teacher. The generations that he taught and inspired gather together to pay tribute to him through an evening of story and song. Join them as they remember their Giant in the Sky who paved the way for all of us to dream, create, and finish our own hats.

The 7pm Performance Features:

Rona Siddiqui

Elizabeth Addison

Andrea Grody

Helen Park

Georgia Stitt

Amanda Green

Timothy Huang

Irene Sankoff and David Hein

Richard Maltby Jr.

Adam Gwon

The 9:30pm Performance Features:

Jay Adana

Vaibu Mohan

Joe Iconis

Billy Reece

Emerson and Murphy Smith

Joriah Kwamé

Ryan Scott Oliver

Matthew McCollum

Michelle Rodriguez

Helen J Shen

Ellen Winter

Produced by Alexa Spiegel and Vaibu Mohan

Writers Celebrate Sondheim plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) September 25th, 2022. There is a $25-$95 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

