Ron Carter's Golden Striker Trio, Jen Brett, and More to Play Birdland Next Month

Birdland Jazz Club and Birdland Theater have announced jazz programming running October 2nd - October 15th.



Performers appearing at Birdland Jazz Club include Ron Carter's Golden Striker Trio, Jen Brett, Ron Carter's Great Big Band and Michael Davis Hip-Bone Big Band.



Downstairs at Birdland Theater, catch The Anderson Brothers, Donny McCaslin, Plaxico and Smith Playing Sonny Rollins and Thelonious Monk Birthday Celebration featuring Steve Smith, Ben Allison, Greg Osby and Jon Irabagon with pianists Helen Sung, Uri Caine and Aaron Goldberg.



Repeat engagements include Vince Giordano & the Nighthawks, David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band, Frank Vignola's Guitar Night, Birdland Big Band and The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra.

Jazz Programming at Birdland Jazz Club and Birdland Theater

October 2nd - October 15th

October 2 (Monday) 5:30 & 8:30 PM – Birdland Theater

Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks

In his Birdland Theater residency, GRAMMY Award winner, New York native, and multi-instrumentalist Vince Giordano leads The Nighthawks -- an 11-piece band who have set the standard for recreating authentic jazz sounds of the 1920s and beyond. In addition to club and concert appearances around the world, the band has provided period soundtracks for film and television productions including The Cotton Club, The Aviator, Finding Forrester, Revolutionary Road, Cafe Society, HBOs Boardwalk Empire, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, the upcoming Martin Scorsese film Killers of The Flower Moon, and many more.

$30 + $20 food/drink minimum



October 3 (Tuesday) 5:30 PM – Birdland Theater

The Anderson Brothers Play Cole Porter

Identical twins and Juilliard graduates Peter and Will Anderson are one of the most extraordinary musical acts today performing captivating, classic jazz. Born and raised in Washington D.C., the Anderson's have headlined at The Blue Note, Jazz at Lincoln Center, The Kennedy Center, New Orleans Jazz Festival, Feinstein's 54 Below, live on Garrison Keillor's Prairie Home Companion, and can be heard on the Grammy-winning soundtrack of HBO's Boardwalk Empire with Vince Giordano's Nighthawks. Vanity Fair magazine listed their debut album alongside Miles Davis in “Four New Releases to Make You Love Jazz,” and the Washington Post called their music “imaginatively unfolding in ways that consistently bring a fresh perspective to classic jazz.” Peter and Will received a 2014 Drama Desk nomination for their Off-Broadway Show, Le Jazz Hot (one of eight of their productions at 59E59 Theaters), and are 2018 Bistro Award winners

$30 + $20 food/drink minimum



October 3-7 (Tuesday-Saturday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM (10/3-5); 8:30 & 10:30 PM (10/6-7) - Birdland Jazz Club

Ron Carter's Golden Striker Trio

One of the most celebrated bassists in the history of American music, Ron Carter will call Birdland home for three consecutive week-long engagements in October. The legendary artist has performed on over 2,000 albums since starting his career in the 1960s: besides a five-year stint with the iconic Miles Davis Quintet, Mr. Carter's appearances with Bill Evans, B.B. King, Dexter Gordon, Jacki Byard, Cannonball Adderly, and countless others have cemented him as an inspiring sideman with a sound and concept second to none. As a leader, Mr. Carter has commanded ensembles from big band to trio, and with this engagement at Birdland Jazz Club, he opts for the trio: particularly, his famed Golden Striker Trio, which includes master musicians Russell Malone on guitar and Donald Vega on piano.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



October 4 (Wednesday) 5:30 PM – Birdland Theater

David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band

Inspired by the noble jazz pioneers Louis Armstrong, Bix Beiderbecke, Duke Ellington, Jelly Roll Morton, and their colleagues, David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band breathes life and passion into America's own great art form. Now in its 21st year of residency at Birdland, the weekly engagement is the city's best musical bargain! Tuba player David Ostwald leads a rotating lineup of the best hot jazz players in NYC.

$30 + $20 food/drink minimum



October 4 (Wednesday) 8:30 PM – Birdland Theater

Frank Vignola's Guitar Night with special guest Ted Rosenthal

It's the best jazz guitar lover's show in the world, celebrating all facets of the guitar in jazz. Frank Vignola's virtuosity has made him the guitarist of choice for many of the world's top musicians, including Ringo Starr, Madonna, Donald Fagen, Tommy Emmanuel, the Boston and New York Pops, and more. Every Wednesday at The Birdland Theater, Frank leads Frank Vignola's Guitar Night. Inspired by journeyman jazz guitarist John Pisano's now famous Los Angeles Guitar Night, Frank Vignola and friends will perform tunes from the standard repertoire and welcome weekly guest artists. This week, it's pianist Ted Rosenthal. Featuring: Frank Vignola (guitar) Gary Mazzaroppi (bass) Vince Cherico (drums).

*Guitar Night streams live every week at YouTube.com/RadioFreeBirdland

$30 + $20 food/drink minimum



October 6 (Friday) 5:30 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

Birdland Big Band

Every Friday, and for two headlining weeks a year, the "BBB" roars into action playing a thrilling and original mix of jazz, funk, Brazilian, Latin, and world music for sold-out audiences. Featured weekly guest artists drop-in from television bands (David Letterman, Saturday Night Live) and pop music touring bands (Rob Thomas, Rod Stewart). Come see for yourself why Time Out New York called the BBB, "a completely unique experience... there isn't another band like this anywhere," and yelp.com proclaims, "If you hear one band in NYC make sure this is it... and prepare to be blown away!"

$30 + $20 food/drink minimum



October 6 (Friday-Monday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM – Birdland Theater

Donny McCaslin, Lonnie Plaxico and Steve Smith play Sonny Rollins

The trio of Donny McCaslin (tenor Sax), Lonnie Plaxico (bass), and Steve Smith (drums), will perform Sonny's originals as well as standards associated with him such as 'Airegin,' 'Oleo' and 'Doxy' which he recorded with Miles Davis and Strode Rode and St. Thomas from his Saxophone Collussus album. Standards 'I'm An Old Cowhand,' 'Solitude' and the appropriate 'There Will Never Be Another You' - Because There Will Never Be Another Sonny Rollins.

$30 + $20 food/drink minimum



October 8 (Sunday) 5:30 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

Jen Brett in Mosaic

Hailing from NYC, Jen Brett will take you on a melodic journey through every genre you can tap your feet to - including jazz standards, classic rock, Broadway, and even modern-day pop reimagined. On stage will be a true musical mosaic with pieces for everyone with all tastes to enjoy. Her versatile voice has been seen all around the world performing all over Europe, Alaska, Canada, and Bermuda, and even right here in New York City at Birdland Jazz Club. Featured in the band will be her husband, Ricky Westrip, seen around the world and renowned in jazz and rock guitar.

$30 + $20 food/drink minimum



October 8 (Sunday) 8:30 & 10:30 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

The GRAMMY award winning Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra brings together the drama of big band jazz, the culture of Latin music, and the virtuosity of eighteen of the world's most accomplished solo musicians. Nearly fifteen years of critically-acclaimed performances internationally have firmly established the ALJO as the standard-bearer for creative interpretation of Latin jazz greats such as Tito Puente, Frank “Machito” Grillo, and Chico O'Farrill, as well as the driving force behind new commissions from Latin music's most talented composers and arrangers.

$30 + $20 food/drink minimum

October 9 (Mondays) 5:30 & 8:30 PM – Birdland Theater

Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks

Catch Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks every Monday evening in October at Birdland Theater! Giordano, the recipient of a GRAMMY Award for his work scoring the HBO show Boardwalk Empire, is a master composer and arranger whose 11-piece band, The Nighthawks, recreate the jubilant 1920s jazz sound with amazing definition, using violins, tubas, banjos, and collector's item drum sets. The band has provided soundtracks for film and television productions including The Cotton Club, The Aviator, Finding Forrester, Revolutionary Road, Cafe Society, Boardwalk Empire, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and many more. Not to be missed!

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



October 10 (Tuesday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Theater

The Anderson Brothers Play Cole Porter

Juilliard-trained identical twins Peter and Will Anderson have been hailed as “virtuosos on clarinet and saxophone” by The New York Times. Their passion for classic jazz shines through each time they perform. Having shared the stage with some of the music's biggest straight-ahead jazz acts—including Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra, Vanguard Jazz Orchestra, Wycliffe Gordon, Cecile McLorin Salvant, Paquito D'Rivera, and Wynton Marsalis—the brothers constitute a formidable force. They've headlined shows at Carnegie Hall, The Blue Note, Jazz at Lincoln Center, the Kennedy Center, and live on Garrison Keillor's Prairie Home Companion Radio Program. Birdland welcomes them every Tuesday in October as they deliver their no-funny-business, straight-down-the-middle, jazz-lover's type of jazz: this month paying tribute to the great Cole Porter.

$30 + $20 food/drink minimum



October 10-14 (Tuesday-Saturday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM (10/10-12); 8:30 & 10:30 PM (10/13-14) - Birdland Jazz Club

Ron Carter's Great Big Band

One of the most celebrated bassists in the history of American music, Ron Carter will call Birdland home for three consecutive week-long engagements in October. The legendary artist has performed on over 2,000 albums since starting his career in the 1960s: besides a five-year stint with the iconic Miles Davis Quintet, Mr. Carter's appearances with Bill Evans, B.B. King, Dexter Gordon, Jacki Byard, Cannonball Adderly, and countless others have cemented him as an inspiring sideman with a sound and concept second to none. As a leader, Mr. Carter has commanded ensembles from big band to trio, and with this engagement at Birdland Jazz Club, he opts for the big band: particularly, his Great Big Band, which includes an incredible cast of master musicians.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



October 11 (Wednesday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Theater

David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band

Inspired by the noble jazz pioneers Louis Armstrong, Bix Beiderbecke, Duke Ellington, Jelly Roll Morton, and their colleagues, David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band breathes life and passion into America's own great art form. Now in its 18th year of residency at Birdland, the weekly post-workday engagement is the city's best musical bargain! Tuba player David Ostwald leads a rotating lineup that features talents such as clarinetist Anat Cohen, trombonist/vocalist Wycliffe Gordon, pianist Ehud Asherie, drummer Marion Felder, and more!

$30 tables; $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



October 11 (Wednesdays) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Frank Vignola's Guitar Night with special guest James Chirillo

It's the best jazz guitar lover's show in the world. Frank Vignola's virtuosity has made him the guitarist of choice for many of the world's top musicians, including Ringo Starr, Madonna, Donald Fagen, Les Paul, the Boston and New York Pops, and more. Every Wednesday at 8:30pm in the Birdland Theater, Frank leads “Frank Vignola's Guitar Night at Birdland.” Inspired by journeyman jazz guitarist John Pisano's now famous Los Angeles Guitar Night, the Frank Vignola Trio, featuring bassist Gary Mazzaroppi and drummer Vince Cherico, will perform tunes from the standard repertoire, bringing in special guests.This week, it's guitarist James Chirillo.

*Guitar night streams live every week at YouTube.com/RadioFreeBirdland

$30 tables; $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



October 13 (Friday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

The Birdland Big Band

Every Friday, and for two headlining weeks a year, the “BBB” roars into action playing a thrilling and original mix of jazz, funk, Brazilian, Latin and world music for sold-out audiences. Featured weekly guest artists drop in from television bands (David Letterman, Saturday Night Live) and pop music touring bands (Rob Thomas, Rod Stewart). Come see for yourself why Time Out New York called the BBB “A completely unique experience… there isn't another band like this anywhere,” and why yelp.com proclaims, “If you hear one band in NYC make sure this is it… and prepare to be blown away!”

$30 + $20 food/drink minimum



October 13-15 (Friday-Sunday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM - Birdland Theater

The Misterioso Quintet Plays Monk: Thelonious Monk Birthday Celebration

For the third tribute engagement in October with drummer Steve Smith, this all-star quintet honors the great Thelonious Monk for what would be his 106th birthday. The Misterioso Quintet features Greg Osby on alto saxophone, Jon Irabagon on tenor, Ben Allison on bass, and a rotating piano chair of heavy-hitters: Helen Sung (Fri), Uri Caine (Sat), and Aaron Goldberg (Sun). They will perform some of Monk's most beloved compositions: “Ruby My Dear,” the ballad for Monk's first love; “Little Rootie Tutti,” written for his son, and the anthem “Thelonious.”

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



October 15 (Sunday) 5:30 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

Michael Davis Hip-Bone Big Band

Michael Davis's trombone-forward large ensemble features some of the instrument's greatest virtuosi: Marshall Gilkes, Conrad Herwig, Michael Dease, Andy Martin, Bill Reichenbach, Nick Finzer, and Bob McChesney. Davis writes powerhouse horn arrangements and hard-hitting anthems that span stylistic influences, making for modern and exciting listening. On the self-titled CD, Hip-Bone Big Band, he brings in the great Will Kennedy on drums, as well as his many masterful friends Scott Wenholdt, Charles Pillow, and other greats. Davis's resume includes works with The Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan, Bob Mintzer, Buddy Rich, Paul Simon, and Sarah Vaughan. Catch his fantastic band for this Sunday's performance!

$30 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



October 15 (Sunday) 8:30 & 10:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

The Afro-Latin Jazz Orchestra

Pianist, composer and educator Arturo O'Farrill—leader of the "first family of Afro-Cuban Jazz" (The New York Times)—leads the GRAMMY award-winning Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra (ALJO), who brings together the drama of big band jazz, the culture of Latin music, and the virtuosity of eighteen of the world's most accomplished solo musicians. Twelve years of critically acclaimed performances internationally have firmly established the ALJO as the standard-bearer for creative interpretation of Latin jazz greats such as Tito Puente, Frank “Machito” Grillo, and Chico O'Farrill, as well as the driving force behind new commissions from Latin music's most talented composers and arrangers.

$30 + $20 food/drink minimum