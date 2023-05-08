Robert Bannon Will Kick Off Pride At 54 Below Next Month

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Robert Bannon in "Robert Bannon's Pride Playlist" on June 2nd, 2023 at 9:30pm. Join Robert for a special, one night only celebration of the divas who created some of the most iconic queer anthems in history. Enjoy his emotive, soaring voice and knack for comedy as he serenades you with songs from from Whitney to Elton, and beyond.

"Robert Bannon's Pride Playlist" is directed by Robbie Rozelle and music directed by Yasuhiko Fukuoka, and will feature some of Robert's all-star cast of friends, to be announced!

Robert Banon in "Robert Bannon's Pride Playlist'' plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on June 2nd, 2023 at 9:30pm There is a $25-65 cover charge ($29-73 with fees) and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at Click Here. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Robert Bannon is a multihypenate performer, talk show host, and educator. He has been featured on SNL/Real Housewives of NJ, and has performed at MSG, Beacon Theatre, 54 Below, Feinstein's in LA, Pride events in NYC, NJ, Detroit, LA, Ohio, and more. His debut album "Unfinished Business" debuted at #1 on the Amazon A/C. Robert hosts an online talk show called "The Roundtable with Robert Bannon" on YouTube with 15k-20k viewers each week, described by transgender drag icon Peppermint as "where the queer kids come to play." He also hosts "The Broadway Lecture Series," where fans have an opportunity to hear their favorite Broadway stars in a unique, intimate setting.




