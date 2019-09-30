Robert Bannon To Make 54 Below Debut November 27th

Following his sold out show last summer at the Triad Theater in NYC, entertainer Robert Bannon brings his new concert event, "The Great American Songbook:His Way" for his Feinsteins/54 Below Debut this November for a special Thanksgiving Eve performance. He will be accompanied by Musical Director John Urban on piano, Jimmy Marchant on Saxophone, Brian Gearty on Bass, PJ Corallo on drums, and Andrew Griffin on Viola, His special duet partners are Rebecca Bailey, Daniel Walstad, and Devin Hall.

This musical journey chronicles his start as a musical theater student at Julliard Prep at Lincoln Center, to performing with Patti LaBelle as a child, to illness, teaching, finding his way back to the stage, and all the twists and turns along the way. The show has a wide variety of music that comes straight from the Great American Songbook from Broadway to standards, pop to hip hop. It is a no holds barred styling through a lifetime of events and choices that lead to him to where he is today. This event promises to be a memorable night of new and old friends, laughs, music, and memories. This time with a full band, the holiday season, great duet partners, and a story dying to be told, this is a show not to be missed!

Show Info- Novemeber 27th, 2019 @9:30 pm

Feinsteins/54 Below 254 W. 54th St New York, NY 10019

Tickets available at www.54below.com

IG:@RBannon762

ROBERTBANNON.COM

Robert Bannon has been acting and singing his whole life. Starting his education in Musical Theater under Bertin Rowser at Julliard Prep, he has performed throughout the tri-state area and continuing his acting and musical training graduating from the two year conservatory program at William Esper Studio under Barbara Marchant. He has also studied with Matt Gould, Linda Benanti, and at the Harbor Conservatory He was been privileged enough to be featured on "Saturday Night Live" for the past two seasons. On stage Robert has been in musical productions such as "The Music Man" at the Sharon Playhouse, "My Big Gay Italian Wedding," Roger in "Rent, "Glen in "The Wedding Singer", Galileo in "We WIll Rock You," "Bye Bye Birdie", & "Guys and Dolls". He was a member of the touring company as best man Mario in the Off-Broadway Smash, My Big Gay Italian Wedding." He has been fortunate enough to perform with Patti LaBelle, Rosanne Cash, Whoopi Goldberg, George Benson, Rosie O'Donnell, etc. He has performed for Sec. Hillary Clinton and at such venues as Madison Square Garden, The Beacon Theater, and the Brooklyn Academy Of Music.

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, offers an unforgettable New York nightlife experience, combining performances by Broadway's best with world class dining in an elegant setting. Steps from Times Square, the club is known as Broadway's living room, a home away from home for Broadway professionals and audiences alike. With pre-theatre dinner offered nightly from 5pm, Feinstein's/54 Below has set a new culinary standard for New York City entertainment venues.





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You