Road Recovery and Community Hope Host Darryl's Dream Holiday Benefit Brunch at The Cutting Room This Month

Entertainment non-profit Road Recovery and Community Hope are hosting Darryl's Dream Holiday Benefit brunch with Darryl "DMC" McDaniels on December 10 from 12 pm - 3 pm at The Cutting Room (44 E. 32nd Street).

Admission to the brunch will benefit both organizations - Purchase tickets here.

In excitement about the event, Darryl "DMC" McDaniels shares, "We all have dreams and so many of us are proof that dreams do come true no matter what the situation or circumstances are. Road Recovery constantly puts our young people on the path to overcoming adversity and getting around the obstacles that are in the way, so they can find their road to success!"

Guided by music and entertainment industry professionals who have confronted similar life struggles, and with support from the mental health field, Road Recovery's action-driven programs provide mentorship, performance workshops, and "all access" opportunities for a community of motivated peers to create and produce live concert events and studio recording projects. We offer all-access programs that empower youth to identify, express, and amplify their voices together in hopes of positively impacting both themselves and a greater audience - watch/share: "We Are Road Recovery." What do Slash, Simon Kirke, Denis Leary, Darryl "DMC" McDaniels, and Sharon Osbourne have in common? They're all supporters of Road Recovery - a non-profit that strives to help 13-25 year-olds manage (or avoid) the pitfalls and challenges of behavioral issues, physical or mental health trauma, poverty, or drug or alcohol dependency.

Community Hope, an NJ non-profit organization, provides housing and support services to hundreds of veterans, veteran families, and people living with mental illness each year. Since 1985, our team of over 150 employees has provided clinical case management, housing (emergency, transitional, and affordable), and homeless prevention services enabling thousands to recover from mental illness, homelessness, substance use, and poverty.

The benefit will run a silent auction of mixed items and rock memorabilia, to help raise needed funds for the two charities.