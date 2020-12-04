Richard Skipper Celebrates Katharine 'Kat' Kramer This Weekend!

Richard Skipper celebrates Katharine 'Kat' Kramer, tomorrow Afternoon December 5th at 5PM ET/2PM PT . Streaming LIVE on Facebook and YouTube.

Katharine "Kat" Kramer* is a former Miss Golden Globe Ambassador, and is the founder of "Kat Kramer's Films That Change The World" an international cinema series to showcase motion pictures and documentaries that raise important social issues.

Kat is the daughter of legendary filmmaker Stanley Kramer, actress/producer Karen Sharpe-Kramer, and the Godchild/namesake of Katharine Hepburn. Ms. Kramer is the West Coast Representative for the Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center.As an actress, Kat Kramer has appeared on stage and won awards for her roles as Helen Keller in "The Miracle Worker", Anne Frank in "The Diary of Anne Frank," Estella in "Great Expectations" Joan of Arc in "The Lark" and appeared in ensemble "The Vagina Monologues." She has appeared in such films as "Going Shopping" "What Just Happened" and "Little Fockers."

She has starred in popular one woman shows, "The Colors of Myself," "Kriss Krossing," and "Katharine & The Kats." Kat launched her solo show "My Duet With Mick" at The Actor's Gang presented by the Los Angeles Women's Theatre Festival. Ms. Kramer is currently developing a new show titled "She's A Rainbow."

Kat served on the dais and http://RichardSkipper.comopened the program for the Pacific Pioneer Broadcasters Pioneer Luncheon honoring her performing idol Lily Tomlin, with an original musical parody called "Dear Lily Tomlin." Ms. Kramer recently sang a heartfelt rendition of "Bless The Beasts And Children" from the landmark film when Tomlin was honored with the Hope Award from the PETCO Foundation. Ms. Kramer headlined for both PAWS/LA and "All For Love" Animal Rescue, and the 30th Anniversary of PAWS (Performing Animal Welfare Society.). Kramer made her Avalon Hollywood debut with LE PETIT CIRQUE for CIRCUS PAWS in front of a star studded audience that included Lily Tomlin and Susan Sarandon. She has been a presenter for the LA Comedy Awards , and won as their Entertainer of the Year. She received the Compassion Award from the Braveheart Women, and a Golden Spirit Award from the Atomic Age Cinema Festival.

Kat has headlined at award shows including the Gypsy Awards for the Professional Dancer's Society honoring Shirley MacLaine, plus Galas honoring Robert De Niro, and Joe Pesci. Kat has performed at the Catalina Jazz Club for "Our Name Is Barbra" and headlined ASL Cabaret. Kramer opened for Jazz legend Anita O' Day at the Viper Room and Jazz Bakery.

Ms. Kramer created the role of "Frances Rye" and multiple characters in the popular web series "Child of the 70's"

She won for Best Supporting Actress for her role as "Fran" in the award winning indie feature film TURNOVER streaming on Amazon Prime. Kat co-stars as "Michelle" in the award winning dramatic short film 'Mother's Day Memories" and plays "Beverly" in "Fate's Shadow."

Kat Kramer is a Rolling Stones aficionado, and recorded an album of Mick Jagger solo covers and obscure Rolling Stones songs called "Gemstone."

*Katharine will be making a very special announcement tomorrow afternoon!

Richard Skipper is an entertainer, raconteur, arts advocate, theater historian and promotions/marketing guru. Under the guise of Richard Skipper Celebrates, he has conducted over 1000 interviews celebrating people in the arts. Dana P. Rowe, Karen Ziemba, Robert W. Schneider, Diane J. Findlay, entertainer Christina Bianco, Valerie Smaldone, entertainer Peter Vincent, Del Shores, Nicolas King, Rosemary Novellino-Mearns (Saving Radio City Music Hall: A Dancer's True Story), Singer Renee Katz, Celia Berk, London internet sensation Debbie Wileman, AND twice a month, Creativity In The Age of Covid with therapist Dr. Judi Bloom.. Please visit RichardSkipper.com for more info

