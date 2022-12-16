Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: The Staff Serves Food, Frivolity, and Festivity In 54 DOES 54 at 54 Below

The Holiday Edition of the 54 Below Staff Show is great fun.

Dec. 16, 2022  

The 54 Below staff have been at it again, with another installment of 54 DOES 54: THE 54 BELOW STAFF SHOW, this time serving their regular patrons, friends and family THE HOLIDAY EDITION, and it was a winter wonderland all throughout the club, all colored lights, decorations, sparkly 'stumes and holiday music galore. With Brooke Beatty serving as producer on the spectacle and Kevin Ferg stepping into his usual Emcee duties (with a little help from his friends), the holiday edition of 54 Does 54 was a particularly enjoyable one. This event is always special for the regular patrons of 54 Below that have Review: The Staff Serves Food, Frivolity, and Festivity In 54 DOES 54 at 54 Below gotten to know these people on a personal level, one enhanced by seeing them plie the craft that, first, brought them to New York City in the first place. Each and every time the staff show is performed, another layer is peeled back, another veil lifted, and the beautiful employees of 54 Below rendered more intimate, through exposure to the art that they, so diligently, create.

As with each 54 Does 54 show, the 54 Below senior staff gets another shot at the mic, like Brooke, herself, opening the show with a "Run Run Rudolph" that seems on-brand for her, and Michelle Cabot crooning a ballad, as she has been known to do, like Coulby Jenkins, who has demonstrated in shows past and present that he also likes the slow songs. And, as has also happened in the past, the production was an exciting chance to see some faces that didn't make it up onto the stage in the August edition of the series, securing for all some surprises.

Review: The Staff Serves Food, Frivolity, and Festivity In 54 DOES 54 at 54 Below In a charming number, Claire O'Neil (who was such a wonderful discovery in the August show) brought along officemate Daniel Wilde for a duet of "White Christmas," while birthday girl Izabella Perez wowed the crowd with a gorgeous "O Holy Night." Hannah Rose Pickle was an evening standout with a "What Are You Doing New Year's Eve?" that made this reporter anxious for her solo show, as anxious as I was in August, after hearing Macon Prickett and Javier Garcia do their numbers - and word is, from Macon, that he is working on a show, while Javier's is already on the 54 Below calendar for May 5th. These are exciting times for these young actors, and being in the audience of the staff shows, witnessing and, thereby, participating in their journey is heartwarming and fulfilling. For example, back in August my plus-one asked a staff member about Tara Bull after her performance, only to be told that she was a burgeoning drag artist on the scene. Well, now Tara Bull has an Instagram page and just played Chelsea Table + Stage in a show titled SLAY BELLES. This is all a part of the 54 Below Review: The Staff Serves Food, Frivolity, and Festivity In 54 DOES 54 at 54 Below experience, the camaraderie, the family, and why regulars like to be there to catch the staff shows. Also, the entertainment factor is pretty high. If your thing is straightforward vocal performance, you get it from people like Matt Hohmann and Grace Flavien, or if you're into the show tunes, you've got folks like Ernie Bird and Alex Martins, there to bring the drama. And if you like a good skit, there's always Gretchen Schneider or Gabriel Generally to liven things up for you (this time around Gretchen and Tara did the "Sisters" duet from White Christmas and the room was on glamour overload). And, of course, there is always something fabulous and flamboyant from wild card Luis Palomino. It warrants saying, though, that there are some 54 Below team members that don't sing, and who aren't participating in the shows. This writer and fan of the series would like to whisper a reminder that past editions of the series have featured acting monologues, performance art pieces, and dancing, thereby encouraging the non-singers to get their talent into the light, for the sake of the patrons, for the sake of their good selves, for the sake of their colleagues that want to play with them, and for the sake of potential directors and casting directors looking for new talent.

There are many like me that adore the 54 Does 54 series and who turn up every time, for every installment, and it's a wise move because hatever your personal interests, whatever your scene, whatever your predilections, with a yummy 54 Below drink on the table in front of you, and your sense of adventure intact, you will get your wish at any episode of 54 Does 54.

So click on THIS link to get in on the action because these sweet, fantastic, artistic lovelies will be back for the Valentine season on February 2nd. It's going to be a blast. It's going to be a blast because it always is.

The 54 Does 54 Band is Ben Covello Musical Directing from the Piano, Nathan Repasz on Drums, Sean Murphy on Bass and Connor Waage on Guitar.

Find great shows to see on the 54 Below website HERE.

From This Author - Stephen Mosher

Stephen Mosher is the author of The Sweater Book (a collection of his photography featuring celebrated artists from the entertainment communities of New York, Los Angeles, and London), Lived In Cra...


