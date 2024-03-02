Review: THE TITANS OF MEDIA TRILOGY: MARTHA STEWART at Joe's Pub is a Good Thing

The Martha Stewart leg of Ryan Raftery’s Titan’s Of Media Trilogy is a mesmerizing blend of nostalgia, humor, and sheer entertainment. From the moment Raftery steps onto the Joe’s Pub stage, the atmosphere crackles. His infectious energy is a firecracker of joy and passion and once that fuse is lit, there’s no going back.

The evening, a clever mix of homage and parody, opens with Stewart being carted off to prison, before whisking us back to her youth as cookie-selling tyrant in 1950s Nutley, NJ. This sets the stage for a whirlwind journey through the highs and lows of Stewart's life and career. The show itself is a pastiche of pop culture references and his young Martha’s maniacal transformation of “Uptown Funk” with a chorus of “don’t believe me just taste,” brought down the house.

What sets Raftery apart is his ability to embody Stewart without resorting to mere impersonation. He captures her essence, not as a realistic portrayal, but as a larger-than-life caricature, infusing the performance with a sense of whimsy and charm that is both hilarious and endearing.

Throughout the show, Raftery skillfully weaves in Stewart's iconic "how-to" moments, offering a humorous take on topics such as grief, divorce, and surviving prison. Highlights of the night include his rendition of Alanis Morissette's "You Oughta Know," which segues into Stewart's post-divorce rise to fame (resulting in the best revenge sequence ever), the unexpected prison ‘meet cute’, and the entire Snoop Dogg era. Ryan kills on the power ballads and his fever dream duet with Devin Snow, who portrays a hilarious Snoop Dog, is *chefs kiss*. Devin Show has a VOICE and he and Raftery together are comedy gold.

One of the most touching moments comes towards the end, with Raftery's rendition of "Somewhere in Someone's Kitchen" (a poignant twist on "Somewhere Over the Rainbow"), that serves as a heartfelt tribute to Stewart's enduring legacy. Of course, this may not exactly be the Martha Stewart story, but it is so joyful, entertaining and hysterical, as far as I’m concerned it is. This show laughs at Martha and laughs with her in that way that only someone who truly loves her could.

In the end, "The Titans of Media Trilogy: Martha Stewart" is more than just a tribute to a pop culture icon; it is a showcase for Raftery's talent as a creator and performer. He sings with his whole heart, giving 100% from start to finish. His ability to command the stage and connect with the audience is nothing short of remarkable. The show is laugh out loud perfection and a must-see for anyone who loves Martha Stewart or just loves to laugh.

The Titan's of Media Trilogy, featuring Anna Wintour (Tuesdays), Martha Stewart (Wednesdays), and Kris Jenner (Thursdays) is playing through March 14. Click here for tickets.