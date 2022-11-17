Review: THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW YORK: THE UNAUTHORIZED PARODY MUSICAL at The Green Room 42 by Guest Reviewer McKay Wall

On November 13th, The Green Room 42 presented THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW YORK: THE UNAUTHORIZED PARODY MUSICAL to an audience that had snatched up every last ticket within hours of them being released to the public. Director Marc Tumminelli invited this reviewer to attend but since I have never seen one episode of any of the Housewives franchise, the material was certain to fly over my head. Further investigation unveiled that, of the Broadway World Cabaret correspondents, only photographer Helane Blumfield watches the series, and she was unavailable to attend. Wildly curious about what the presentation had to offer that would sell out a show within hours, I called my friend McKay Wall, a dyed-in-the-wool RHONY superfan and expert, and asked her to watch the livestream and report back what she saw. That report can be found below with production shots of the performance by Jack McKenzie. --- S. Mosher

Money Can't Buy You Class, but It Can Buy a Laugh

Margaritas, marathons, and making it nice: that's what went down in an intimate setting at The Green Room 42 on Sunday, November 13. This was nothing like the Fish Room at Blue Stone Manor, as there was not a fuss about the arrangement. The Real Housewives of New York: The Unauthorized Parody Musical is based on season 10 of the hit Bravo series. During this year in the franchise history, Bethenny Frankel and Carole Radziwill were in a nation-dividing feud and ALL was mentioned at the reunion with no resolve. In this parody, we have a story of housewives competing for a chance to stay current with their own spin-off series or to be a part of the "on pause" cast members.

In typical Countess fashion, this musical had a cabaret-esque feel, but don't worry, it was nothing like Sonja Morgan's caburlesque. Six women walked out in the reality tv show's most iconic looks, ready to take the audience on this RamonaCoaster of a ride, and what a spectacular ride it was; not even Harry Dubin could compete! This parody was a well-directed musical that aligned with the reality show very well; the personalities of each woman were spot on. Dare I say that I was questioning whether or not that was the real Sonja Morgan. Her hand gestures, looking over her reading glasses, and baggy white button up collared shirt are what avid RHONY watchers expect, and Brooke Sweeney's performance satisfied this reporter's craving for Sonja Morgan herself... and there weren't any speculated planned (or unplanned) wardrobe malfunctions. Bethenny was the tell it like it is, margarita making, self-made boss that she truly is. Carol equaled the handle-bar riding, cool and detached princess. Luann was her "Don't be all, like, uncool" cool self and sa bonne sa bonne. Dorinda, well, was a medley of all the things: house rules, slurred speech, and martinis with a side of vibrator chicken. Ramona Singer, played by Deborah Berenson, was outstanding and served Ramona well. Coco approved, Avery probably not so much. The stage of The Green Room 42 wasn't big enough for Ramona's eyes and her ego, which is accurate, but is there a stage that is? Have no fear, no tiki torches or drunken nakedness made their way into the evening.

The entire cast worked cohesively and the references to the show were on par. Even for audience members who might not be a fan of the Real Housewives of New York, the show was full of laughable moments and a great excuse to sit down with a glass of Ramona's pinot. Unlike Sonja's internship program, this production was well-thought-out and organized. The flow of the musical was in the same rhythm as the actual reunion, and as we all know the reunion is where the tea is served... HOT!

An out of town RHONY aficionado assigned to this show, I did not have the pleasure of viewing the play in person however, viewing via livestream did not hinder my experience. The picture and sound were clear and the ease of actually viewing the musical was a breeze. Director Marc Tumminelli did a magnificent job in capturing the personal essence of the real-life women including mannerisms, speech patterns, and antics. In fact, I will undoubtedly be the first to buy a ticket if director Mr. Tumminelli decides to parody another feud between housewives. The music was upbeat, with a ballad here and there to incorporate the drama - nothing like Scary Island, as composer/librettist Dylan MarcAurele has a true gift. I was hooked, waiting for what was next - the lyrics were just that great. No one was going to "go sleep" in The Green Room 42 on this night! I mean the opening number was so memorable that it is still rolling in my head.

This was a sold-out performance so, in my opinion, it would behoove production to move forward in adding more shows. Maybe even taking the biggest feud or scandal from each season and making this a yearly extravaganza. Unlike the Louis Vuitton shoes, that would not be a mistake.



I am raising my apple to all production crew and actors on a job well done.

The Real Housewives Of New York: The Unauthorized Parody Musical Personnel:

Brooke Sweeney (Sonja), Deborah Berenson (Ramona), Hayley Moir (Bethenny), Kim Onah (Phillip Maron), Olivia Miller (Carole), Rocky Paterra (Andy), Tess Davison (Dorinda), and Zofia Weretka (Luann).



Book, music, and lyrics by Dylan MarcAurele

Direction by Marc Tumminelli

Band: Dylan MarcAurele, Sean Murphy and Chris McWilliams

Production photos by Jack McKenzie

