Review: Sikes And King Are All The Things In THE NEW BELTERS at The Green Room 42

It was, we are told, about a year ago.

During their performance of THE NEW BELTERS on Friday night, Nicolas King and Seth Sikes announced their anniversary as the new duo show in town - their one-year anniversary. It was, in fact, October 29th, 2022, and it was at The Green Room 42, so it was only fitting that their one-year anniversary on October 20th, 2023 should bring them back to the scene of the triumph. It was also only fitting that the anniversary show should be so well sold that the waiters of the restaurant could barely get around the patrons (don’t worry, they managed). To say that THE NEW BELTERS had a good year would actually be to understate it.

Last year, Broadway World Cabaret’s own Ricky Pope asked to go review THE NEW BELTERS. This editor said, as always, “Yes, if you want to see that show, please do.” And when it came time to edit THIS review, this editor said, “Dang. I missed a good one.” And with each new performance and every new report heard from a friend, read on a Facebook page, or recounted from another reviewer, this editor said, “Dang. I missed a good one.” Well, not this time.

When, after ninety minutes of singing their faces off, Misters Sikes and King left the stage, looking elated but exhausted, the audience at The Green Room 42 also looked elated but exhausted. The entire performance of THE NEW BELTERS was one tour-de-force performance after another. Although it has been stated that you cannot give more than one hundred percent of a finite capacity, it is quite possible that what Nicolas and Seth are giving is not a finite thing because they topped out over the 100% line with their first number, a perfect (underline it) rendition of “Gotta Have Me Go With You” with harmonies that told the audience, right out of the gate, that these men know what they are doing. Boy, howdy, do Seth Sikes and Nicolas King know what they are doing.

With this show, THE NEW BELTERS (the meaning of which is explained during the act), Nicolas King and Seth Sikes have found, have made, have presented the best versions of themselves. Both gentlemen extremely successful solo artists who still work the solo show circuit, they have hit upon some magic formula, some unfathomable chemistry, and some of the greatest harmonies in the free world by becoming a duo act. Every song sung sounded like the best thing you’ve ever heard. Every arrangement, every parody lyric, every medley (all created by The New Belters, themselves) is a work of art. Every moment of the show is a slick, polished, professional piece of perfection. Whatever these gentlemen were doing before they formed this partnership happily informs this production from tip to tail. And what a production this is.

More than once during their show, Sikes and King reference The Judy Garland Show. They also reference a lot of famous stars that appeared on that show, as well as some medleys lifted from the series. That is all well and good because this nightclub act could very well have been one of the Twenty-six episodes that were created of the variety show starring the legendary entertainer. Scripted and rehearsed within an inch of its life, THE NEW BELTERS hits every high note and checks every box. There are laughs galore, there are moments of pathos, there is musical wizardry, heck, there’s even choreography. These two gents are right out of another time… except they’re not. There is some modern conversation, some light innuendo, some chat that might not have made it past the censors back in 1963 - and it’s wonderful. It is wonderful because this is 2023 (soon, 24) and the boyz of cabaret should be allowed to be who they are and say what they want. So let us, by all means, bring the panache of Sixties club acts into the current day and age, wind up these elves on the shelves (their words, not mine), and let them go.

Friday night’s audience was a continual uproar of appreciation as these two phenomenal vocalists showed their skills with well-known classics like “The Joint Is Really Jumpin’ Down At Carnegie Hall” and “Pick Yourself Up” (including a fun premise to sweeten up the delivery of the latter) or exceptional medleys centered around Jule Styne, famous cities of the world, and Anthony Newley (the Newley segment was particularly satisfying). Each of the two gentlemen took some time off of the stage so their colleague could have a little solo showcase action and, interestingly, it was during these solo sets that the evening highlights for both vocalists occurred, which isn’t to detract from the duo work, which was beyond reproach, but merely to point out how each of these men is absolutely capable of standing on their own. Seth Sikes did a completely joy-filled and ebullient “He Touched Me” that brought new flavors to the classic, and Nicolas King showed off both vocal and interpretive prowess with a “How Do You Keep The Music Playing” that left the audience somewhat stunned. Indeed, this writer’s table mates for the performance were my son and his oldest friend, both of whom are a far reach from being cabaret aficionados, and after Seth’s Streisand solo my son turned to me and simply mouthed “WOW,” and after Nico’s performance of the Bennett ballad, my son’s friend turned to look at me, his eyes bigger than dinner plates and his mouth agape with disbelief. These were reactions that matched what was happening in my heart and in my notes - very validating, indeed. All this and proper belting, too.

To make better an already impressive evening even better, there were times when Musical Director Billy Stritch (come on, now!) would get in on the action, creating creamy three-part harmonies from three of the best male entertainers (and voices) in the business. Maestro Stritch is not always the conductor on the bill when The New Belters come to town but having him in the room on Friday night was a palpable boon to the proceedings - his chemistry with Misters King and Sikes is genuine, and the voices cry out for one another, elevating the entertainment yet another notch. It really isn’t possible to think of a way in which this show and this act could be better (the “Mr. Paganini” number, alone, is worth the ticket price) because, at the end of the day, what we are talking about here is a group of men (sometimes two, sometimes three) who know what’s good and what goes, and when they are in the room to present an act, it’s going to be good, which goes a long way. They are simply the best in the business, end of story. And putting Seth Sikes and Nicolas King together for this act was just what the world of cabaret needed. May these belters have a long, happy, and widespread life on the stages of every club, every hall, every resort, cruise ship, and every theater across this country and beyond. The New Belters is the duo show we have been waiting for. Thank goodness Sikes and King found each other, for this is their time.

The NEW BELTERS band is David Finck on Bass, David Hawkins on Drums, and Billy Stritch conducting from the piano.

The NEW BELTERS has an artistic credit for Eric Gilliland as patter consultant.

THE NEW BELTERS will appear at The Sunshine Cathedral in Ft. Lauderdale on 10/28, and the Orinda Theater in California on 11/5.



Seth Sikes has a solo show at 54 Below on 11/21, and in January Nicolas King will be touring with Rita Rudner.

THE NEW BELTERS will play Puerto Vallarta in February and March, dates TBA.

Visit these websites:

Seth Sikes HERE.

Nicolas King HERE.

Billy Stritch HERE.

Photos by Stephen Mosher