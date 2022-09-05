Review: Patti Murin Offers Humor and Transparency With FEED ME AND TELL ME I'M PRETTY at 54 Below

During her opening night performance of FEED ME AND TELL ME I'M PRETTY Patti Murin remarked that she wanted the evening to be about "Embracing the imperfect." That's all well and good but there is nothing imperfect in Patti Murin's show. Oh, sure, there might have been a forgotten lyric here, or a missed note there (actually, no missed notes at all), there may have been some nervousness, there may have been some human foibles that occurred during the seventy-five-minute concert at 54 Below on Saturday night - but there were no imperfections. There was only joy, honesty, excitement, comedy, and some doggone great musical entertainment.

With her new show, Patti Murin returned to the cabaret and concert stage after several years off to do a big Broadway musical, have a baby, live through a pandemic, make a movie, and do some self-evaluation, and the result is an absolutely charming night with a woman who is a pleasure to get to know, as she blithers on about all the aspects of her life in the most delightful and funny of ways. In fact, Patti Murin is so naturally funny as to be labeled Hi-Ho-Larious. It would be easy to sit in a room and listen to Ms. Murin talk about herself, her life, her life in show business, her life at home, her daughter, her husband (the "hot" Colin Donnell - Patti's words, but everyone else's thought), and the personal thoughts and feelings coursing through her being on a daily basis. You see, Patti Murin has no filter. It looks like she might have, once upon a time, but listening to her talk now, it is clear that she simply has neither the time nor the interest in that, anymore. What she has the time and interest for is complete transparency.

Although the first half of Feed Me And Tell Me I'm Pretty is filled with falling-down comedy and chat about that which makes Patti happy and whole, the second half of the program includes some frank discussion about mental health, about depression, about survival, and about being open about our struggles. As a Disney Princess, Murin explains, she has a certain amount of visibility, and she can use that visibility to help others who are struggling. This is absolutely correct. It is in line with what a lot of celebrities feel today and the way that they approach their work and their online presence. The fans today prefer a certain level of transparency from their idols, and Patti Murin is happy to give them that transparency, both online, and in her concert. That's a big part of what makes FEED ME... a successful club act and an enjoyable night out. There is no pretense or coy disguise from Patti Murin - she simply exists in the same space as the rest of us, only she exists with a wicked and wonderful sense of humor and one of the most beautiful singing voices in the business. That, and her honesty and sense of humor.

Starting her show with a good old-fashioned bang-on opening number by Irving Berlin, Ms. Murin sets the tone with her bright tones and bright attitude, hitting the ground running and not stopping until her final number. She is equally comfortable with the Broadway belt numbers from Annie Get Your Gun and Flower Drum Song as she is with songs from 1776 and Guys and Dolls that showcase a legit soprano sound, but there is no need to stop at Broadway when one can rock out to a little Taylor Swift or Kelly Clarkson, which Patti does with the ease of an American Idol. Her vocal versatility is showing, here, and it serves her and her audience well, but it is what she, as a storyteller, brings to each of the musical performances that touches the heart. Observe the wistful quality present in a heart-wrenching ballad from The Muppet Christmas Carol ("The best Christmas Carol ever!") or the unstoppable hope that imbues a number from Waitress (not that one) that the (relatively) new mom fully understands. Patti Murin has nothing to hide from her audience, something that some nightclub singers struggle with, preferring the wall of a character that a theatrical performance provides. Murin simply wants to communicate, to reach out and connect with the crowd, whether through the musical stories, the personal ones, the laughter, or the truth. And communicate, she does.

Particular highlights in Saturday night's performance included a duet with FROZEN co-star and spiritual sister Caissie Levy (Murin has different guests at each show) in which the two best friends held hands while singing to one another about how they have changed each other's lives for the better, a Jane Seymour solo from SIX that Patti Murin should never stop singing, and a new song from a film Murin just finished that will be announced by a very famous studio in about three weeks. Indeed, all of Murin's show is a delight, musically, and she is fortunate in having Musical Director Luke Williams to lead musicians Sarah Favinger (bass), Josh Roberts (drums), and Ally Jenkins (violin) to such splendid heights in their work because it enhanced the proceedings in the extreme. There are no imperfect moments in Patti's program, only happy, funny, honest, and transparent ones, all qualities that appear to be among Patti Murin's many facets as a person. All qualities that make it easy to like her, and to give her exactly what she wants.

So somebody please give Patti Murin some food and a compliment.

She's earned it.

