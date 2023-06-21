Review: Online Viral Sensations Robyn Schall & Will Burkart Knock It Out With Jokes & Stories At City Winery

Heigh-Ho, My Merry Rainbow Tribe! Bobby Patrick your RAINBOW Reviewer here… Grabbing that silent T from cabareT to bring you all the Tea!

Late last week, my angels, your rainbow reviewer had a literal COMEDY-PALOOZA, a Double Whammy, if you will, at one of our fave hot spots, City Winery, when we took ourselves, on successive nights, to see the adorable viral sensations Will Burkart & Miss 2020 Goals list herself - Robyn Schall. Both stand-ups were in top form, with Will selling out the lounge upstairs for an ADDED performance on Thursday night, and Robyn packing the big room downstairs on Friday night, for a one-night-only show that was a laugh riot. Both are straight, queer-friendly comic allies whose observations about life and the audience (Will), and about self and the way of the world (Robyn) made a perfect pair of laugh-out-loud evenings.

Both comedians had warm-up acts to get the crowd… well… warmed up. The loud, boisterous Regina DeCicco opened for Robyn and proved why she is a fave crowd whipper-upper for shows like THE VIEW, Showtime’s THE WOMEN OF A CERTAIN AGE, and even the 2020 Democratic Presidential Debate, for heaven’s sake - and if any crowd needs a comic to give it a goose, it is THAT crowd. She also showed that, while being a warm-up stand-up is a good gig, it is time for her to have a warm-up of her own. With her voice like rusty thunder (& lightning) Regina got us all going and handed Robyn an audience already filling the room with laughter. We will refrain from mentioning the two comics that took the stage of the lounge before Will B. because, frankly, my angels, anyone can have a bad night, especially comedians, it was just a shame that both gentlemen’s material was either flat or not this rainbow boy’s cup-of-tea on the night. Just as little Bobby was about to take the blame for not feeling the funny, out popped Will, and there was an immediate uptick in the energy of the room - so it wasn’t little Bobby. Both Robyn & Will rose from the ranks of hard-working comedy wannabes to viral TikTok entertainers to the live NYC stages, where they have proven that is where they belong. Will’s material ranged from online comments about his knees being too low (see Bobby’s photo below to judge for yourself) to flying with an airline pilot named Captain Cody (?!) all the way through to his legion of gay fans and his girlfriend’s ribbing him about it - BTW he’s super cute. Burkart turned out to be one of the quickest, most nimble stand-ups Little Bobby has experienced in a long while. His crowd work was excellent and he was able to pitch, toss, and hit home runs on the fly, with whatever was thrown at him. His jokes were quick with snappy punchlines, and his smile and self-deprecating laughter throughout lifted him out of the realm of the cliché miserably depressed cynics that usually come to the mic. His material was cleverly written, too, with a couple of great tie-backs - jokes that land hilariously because of a joke told earlier in the set - and just, in general, he was adorable and a joy to watch and hear.

Robyn, who is only slightly less loud and boisterous than DeCicco, was nonetheless a mighty might on stage. All of mmmmaybe 5’1” tall, her big “New Yorky” personality, stories about her whacky mom, the leg braces she had to wear as a child for many years, and her foray into elementary school baseball with the aforementioned braces were, by turns, hilarious, and then vulnerable, and then hilarious again. It is, in fact, her openness and sense of humor about herself that makes her comedy so completely relatable. Like Will Burkart, she is another example of how not all comedians are miserable drunks who had terrible parents who now go on stage to do their own twisted form of therapeutic damage control. Robyn is someone you feel you could hang with, and then virtually die of the giggles while sucking back cheap pinot. Does she have damage? You bet she does, but she is also possessed of a cheery disposition and a positive outlook that takes a broken heart and turns it into art. As per example, her now famous 2020 goals list - pinot and all…





Robyn’s comedy stems from life as it has happened, or is happening to her, the momentary goofs and gaffes that happen to us all, but when they happen to someone with Robyn’s funhouse mirror brain and writing talent, those slip-ups become comedy gold. She, BTW, my lambs, was functionally illiterate until the age of 16 and now possesses a degree from UCONN, so from the depths of a difficult youth to the top of her game, everything is grist for her comedy mill. She also gives off the vibe that she is completely flabbergasted by all that is happening to her these days.





In all, dear Bobby readers, we would say we had a whale of a time Thursday and Friday night at the famed City Winery, and that if you’re not watching the horizon for Robyn Schall & Will Burkart, you will miss their meteoric rise that is just getting started. As such, we give them both a happy & laughing

5 Out Of 5 Rainbows Each!

