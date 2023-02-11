Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: Lorna Luft Looks Back On Her Life With 70, GIRL, 70 at 54 Below

Review: Lorna Luft Looks Back On Her Life With 70, GIRL, 70 at 54 Below

Lorna Luft celebrated her 70th birthday from February 9 through 11th at 54 Below.

Feb. 11, 2023  

She's putting the jacket back on. On Thursday, February 9th, Broadway legend Lorna Luft was back at 54 Below, opening a vibrant new cabaret act that ran for three performances this weekend. 70, Girl, 70 is more than just a birthday show: it's a celebration and retrospective of Luft's life, filled with anecdotes ranging from funny to earnest. Now that she's 70 (last birthday she "turned 35... twice"), she's looking back on everything from her incredible career (with movies like Grease 2 and a healthy list of cabaret shows and theater roles) and the joy her family has brought her. You'll walk away knowing something new about Luft, like her involvement with the Academy Awards opening number that damaged producer Alan Carr's career or the truly awful venues she had to play when she was starting out as a cabaret singer.

The song choices brought us through Luft's life, with some songs she's sung in her career, like selections from Promises, Promises, her first Broadway show. Luft nailed the pain behind Hal David and Burt Bacharach's poppy ballad "I'll Never Fall in Love Again." It was a bittersweet performance, as she fondly remembered Bacharach, who had passed away earlier that day. She also sang numbers that reminded her of her son and daughter and spoke at length about how much she loves her family, and how grateful she is to have them in her life. In one of the highlights of the night, she reminisced about Grease 2 and tried on her Pink Ladies jacket for the very first time since she had wrapped filming it over 40 years ago - and it still fit!

Luft was accompanied by a three-piece band led by Luft's husband Colin Freeman at the piano (Freeman also served as music director), Josh Priest on drums, and Marc Schmeid on bass. Luft and Freeman came up with some interesting arrangements for familiar standards, opening with a jazzy mashup of "Once In a Lifetime" from Subways Are for Sleeping and Bobby Darin's "As Long As I'm Singing" and closing with a rousing acoustic, Broadway-esque acoustic version of Elton John's "I'm Still Standing." The night was a treat from start to finish, and it was a thrill to hear Luft's voice fill the room at 54 Below.

For more information on 54 Below you can visit their website, and follow them on Twitter or Instagram at @54Below.

Follow Lorna Luft on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/LornaLuftOfficial/, on Twitter @Lorna_Luft, and on Instagram at @lornaluftofficial

54 Below is located at 254 W 54th St. Cellar, NYC 10019



Melissa Errico A NOIR ROMANCE Is Perfect Valentines Day Fare Photo
Melissa Errico A NOIR ROMANCE Is Perfect Valentine's Day Fare
Melissa Errico is starting a cult of the noir, and she wants you to join!
Catherine Russell, Sam Blakeslee Large Group & More to Perform at Birdland in February Photo
Catherine Russell, Sam Blakeslee Large Group & More to Perform at Birdland in February
Find the details on all jazz programming at Birdland Jazz Club and Birdland Theater running February 14 through February 26.
See Alton Fitzgerald White, Countess Luann de Lesseps & More Next Week at 54 Below Photo
See Alton Fitzgerald White, Countess Luann de Lesseps & More Next Week at 54 Below
Next week, 54 BELOW will present some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond.
Karen Mason to Return to Birdland With Kander & Ebb Tribute Show Photo
Karen Mason to Return to Birdland With Kander & Ebb Tribute Show
KAREN MASON is back!  Missed this show the first time?  After sold-out shows in 2022 at the legendary BIRDLAND, she returns on March 20, 2023 at 7PM for one night only with her critically-acclaimed show of the music of John Kander & Fred Ebb.

From This Author - Rebecca Kaplan

Rebecca Kaplan is a writer living in New York. She writes fiction and edits online literary magazine The Furious Gazelle under the pen name Tess Tabak. You can follow her on Twitter/Instagram ... (read more about this author)


Review: SETH'S TALENT SHOWCASE: WOMEN'S COMPOSER CABARET at Don't Tell MamaReview: SETH'S TALENT SHOWCASE: WOMEN'S COMPOSER CABARET at Don't Tell Mama
January 28, 2023

It was a treat to see Seth's Talent Showcase cabaret this Tuesday night at Midtown's Don't Tell Mama.
BWW Review: NYGASP Returns With A Delightful Production of PIRATES OF PENZANCEBWW Review: NYGASP Returns With A Delightful Production of PIRATES OF PENZANCE
April 14, 2022

Pirates of Penzance is a charming, lightly funny musical of inconsequential plot. The New York Gilbert & Sullivan Players (NYGASP) put on a splendid production at Hunter College's Kaye Playhouse.
BWW Review: MasterVoice'S ANYONE CAN WHISTLE Elevates a Sondheim Flop at Carnegie HallBWW Review: MasterVoice'S ANYONE CAN WHISTLE Elevates a Sondheim Flop at Carnegie Hall
March 11, 2022

If Anyone Can Whistle must be a concert, please, let it be a concert like this. MasterVoices, an organization dedicated to elevating choral works, brought the show to Carnegie Hall for a one-night engagement. They masterfully adapted the show as a scaled-down concert version, dropping any bells and whistles.
share