Review: JULIE BENKO WITH HER BAND EUPHONIC GUMBO Gives Birdland The Mardi Gras Treatment

Julie Benko is charming. At Birdland, she captivated the audience during her show, "Julie Benko With Her Band Euphonic Gumbo" on Monday, February 6 at 7:00 PM. Benko's show was Mardi Gras-themed, and the room was abuzz with anticipation before the music began. Mardi Gras beaded necklaces were on each table, encouraging the crowd to join the party. Benko led in her band, wearing a mardi gras colored sequined jumpsuit and a custom mask.

Benko's six instrumentalists are pianist and other half, Jason Yeager, Michael O'Brien on bass, Jay Sawyer on drums, Andy Warren on trumpet, Evan Christopher on clarinet, and Ron Wilkins on trombone.

After her opening number "Down in New Orleans," Benko explained just how much she loves the historic southern city. The entire evening was a testament to her affection and an ode to New Orlean's rich musical history.

Jason Yeager's talents were showcased throughout the show, which he music directed. A number he really shined on Benko's rendition of "Washboard Tie," in which he played the keyboard and piano simultaneously.

Benko's banter in between the New Orleans-themed numbers was peppered with fun anecdotes about the city, including the first time she ordered a hurricane. Benko asked the woman serving her what was in a Hurricane, and she received this reply: "Rum...and Hurricane."

Benko also incorporated trivia in between the numbers with New Orleans-themed prizes for the audience to win, such as King Cake and chicory coffee.

A real highlight (out of many) was when Benko sang the Fanny Brice song "Bill Bailey." Benko explained why the lyrics are so problematic and not feminist-friendly, and had the audience in stitches with her new, female-empowering lyrics, which told Bill Bailey not to come back.

Julie's rendition of "Love for Sale" was ethereal and haunting, each note lingering in the air as she effortlessly eased into the next. Before the evening was through, Benko paid tribute with a heartfelt Happy Birthday to Birdland's iconic "Cast Party" host, Jim Caruso, who celebrated his birthday this week.

Julie Benko's earnestness and talent brought her back on stage after her closing number, "When The Saints Go Marching In," and she brought the house down with her encore, "Do You Know What It Means To Miss New Orleans." Julie Benko will be back at Birdland soon, singing in Jason Yeager's album release at the end of March, "The Jason Yeager Septet Presents Unstuck in Time: the Kurt Vonnegut Suite." Julie Benko's charm can also be caught on stage as Fanny Brice every Thursday at Funny Girl. Go and hear Julie Benko sing, be transfixed by her captivating smile, and let her charm you for an evening you will always remember.

Visit the Birdland website HERE.

Find Julie Benko online HERE and Jason Yeager HERE.