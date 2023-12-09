Review: JANE LYNCH & KATE FLANNERY Bring the Glee to Their Office Christmas Party In A SWINGIN' LITTLE CHRISTMAS at Joe's Pub

Heigh-Ho, My Merry Rainbow Tribe! Bobby Patrick your RAINBOW Reviewer here. Grabbing that silent T in cabareT to bring you all the Tea!

Well, my lambs, we kicked off this holiday month in style at Joe’s Pub last week when we, along with sometime BWW contributor Brady Schwind, took a table and waited for the festivities we felt sure would come when GLEE’s Jane Lynch and THE OFFICE’s Kate Flannery came to the stage in their A SWINGIN’ LITTLE CHRISTMAS. What we did not expect was the nice present we got in the person of the third member of the Stooges, Tim Davis, singer, producer, and arranger for all six seasons of GLEE, as well as the evening’s entertainment. Possessed of a fine baritone, Tim brought balance to the music and all the clowning of his two partners, acting as “straight” man and anchor to the two ladies and all their falderal. As they performed, Kate showed her chops as the face-pulling, site-gag-delivering, most likely tipsy, clown who knew no shame in going for the laughs, both cheap and hard-won. Jane, whose schtick is subtler and more subversive - but schtick it is - schtuck to her wry dry comic foil - some pointing out of Pal Kate’s flaws, goofs, and gaffes, all while Tim swung from bemused to confused by these expert comics. All three played up to the audience, who was more than ready: they were totally there for it. Backed by The Tony Guerrero Quintet Featuring Tony Guerrero (trumpet/piano), Matt Johnson (drums), Mark Visher (sax/flute), Dave Siebels (keyboards), and David Miller (bass), the evening, which oftentimes played more like a comedy sketch of a Christmas concert, had ravishing music delivered by a group of performers who have worked together for years. Having toured the country back & forth, Jane, Kate, Tim, and the Band have performed their cabarets SEE JANE SING, TWO LOST SOULS, and A SWINGIN' LITTLE CHRISTMAS many, many times. Way back in 2016, they released their holiday album of this very show titled A SWINGIN’ LITTLE CHRISTMAS TIME, so their act is a finely practiced performance, professionally tuned to hit all the right notes, gags, and laugh lines top to bottom. Opening the show, the boys in the band hit a home run with BLUE CHRISTMAS and showed what a real jazz combo is supposed to sound like. In fact, both Brady and Little Bobby agreed that we were in love with the band, but the tight harmonies and vocal arrangements by Tim also shined throughout the night…







Not shying away from the Christianity of the season, there were carols, as well as some American Songbook Christmas music, but the best of the night were the half dozen or so ORIGINAL holiday songs by band leader, Tony Guerrero. Their jazzed-up WE THREE KINGS was a highlight and demonstrated the tight musical bond of band and voices. The instruments gave forth a very reverent FIRST NOEL and the company performed a lovely, smooth jazz SILENT NIGHT. Among all the goyish offerings, though, up popped a duet from Jane & Kate of Bock & Harnick’s FAR FROM THE HOME I LOVE from FIDDLER, sung so fast it was dizzying…





In all, whether Kate was clowning on her manic GOOD KING WHATSHISFACE, or Jane was skewering her pals with her rapier wit, or Tim was alternately taming the ladies or tee'ing up a joke for them to take a swing at, the real stars of the night were the songs. This tightknit group put on a Christmas show that wowed the crowd, even if its well-practiced bits seemed a bit … well … practiced and, at times, lacking in an expected warmth. All the jokes were landed, all the lines were nailed, and all the songs were sung (and sung well) - so what’s this tiny beef, Bobby, we hear you asking. It’s this, my dear ones, there comes a moment when a well-worn act performed over many years becomes just that: well-worn. Not that there was anything wrong or boring about the performance, but that certain spontaneity of a live act can get rehearsed right out of a show, and when that happens, even sensitive and talented performers like these three can seem a bit canned. It was not all the way through, but we would offer that SWINGIN’ LITTLE CHRISTMAS should get a bit of an airing out and that gifted improvisers like Jane and Kate should spit out some of the over-chewed gum that has lost its flavor.

Did we have a good time? Yes, we did. Is this a show everyone should follow and go see if it ever plays near you? You bet! And for all that terrific music and fun we give Jane Lynch & Kate Flannery: A SWINGIN’ LITTLE CHRISTMAS…

