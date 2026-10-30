Review: Death of Classical Transforms Green-Wood Cemetery with NIGHTFALL

NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Nightfall, Death of Classical’s annual Halloween-y immersive takeover of Brooklyn’s Green-Wood Cemetery, fell on a particularly lovely fall night this year. When I went, on Friday October 23, 2026, the trees were beginning to change colors and the moon hung bright and full in the clear autumn sky. The general premise of Nightfall is to wander huge swathes of Green-Wood’s grounds–in and of itself a treat, as the park isn’t normally open to the public after dark–and encounter various works of art, choosing your own path as you go.

This year, the art experiences were very focused on visual installations, most light-based, with a smattering of musical acts and a live DJ. It made for a peaceful stroll through Green-Wood, with well-placed musical acts offering a chance to sit on the grass and rest your feet and several places to grab a drink to stroll with over the course of three hours. Since visitors choose their own path, everyone walks away with their own experience of the event, and you can choose how long to linger at each station. It's hard not to compare this year’s event to previous iterations, since I’ve been before. I appreciated how much more organized the event was than in previous years. They solved one problem in particular – they used to not start the check-in process until the event was supposed to begin, leaving the entry line stretching around the block and causing some people not to be let in until quite a bit after the show had started. This year, they started the check-in at 6, an hour before the start time. In the interim, guests were held between Green-Wood’s gate and its gothic arch. In this waiting period, you could line up to purchase a drink so you could walk in with one, saving time during the event itself. Thirty minutes before we were let in, they entertained the waiting mass of people with a vibrant drum line. People took selfies and enjoyed the sunset views of the Manhattan skyline, and we were all allowed to enter as one at 7 pm sharp. That change alone made the event feel so much smoother.

However, the show felt strangely silent this year compared to the past, with fewer musical acts. The live musicians they did have were excellent: Glenn Crytzer and his band, specialists in Jazz Age & Swing Era music, played oldies like “You Oughta Be in Pictures.” Couples slow-danced along the lawn to their smooth ballroom-style tunes. The L Train Brass Band had the crowd grooving to songs like “Day-O (The Banana Boat Song),” famously used in Beetlejuice, a clever nod to the cemetery setting. The Malika Zarra Trio played a haunting blend of jazz and world music. Guitarist Cesar Grarabini entertained crowds by the station selling cider specially made from Green-Wood’s own apple trees just for this event. Each of the artists alone could have justified the $70 ticket price alone.

Still, I couldn’t help but mourn the loss of music. Green-Wood is enormous (I logged around 10,000 steps during the three-hour event), and the previous two times I went, Death of Classical had managed to position enough solo acts around the paths that you could hear live music almost the entire way between the main stations (except perhaps for a few minutes here and there where they paused to take a break). The effect was spectacular. You’d scarcely hear the first musician’s notes fading out before you walked close enough to hear the next musician’s set. This year’s show seemed to make a trade-off, investing more heavily in visual spectacle. The paths were lit more spectacularly, with a greater quantity of ethereal lights placed among the Gilded Age-era tombstones and mausoleums. The light installations, provided by Clerestory Light, were cool – in one, a chunk of the cemetery was covered in tiny glowing mushrooms. In another, constantly twisting rhombuses weaved between a patch of trees. However, in the long walks from one installation to another, we were plunged into silence. One strange installation called The Whispers, where generated voices read bland statements from one living person to a dead loved one, or vice-verse, like “I miss your mashed potatoes,” while maudlin music played in the background, had me longing for a single human musician in its place, or perhaps in addition to it. There was also a greater variety of acts overall in the past, with trained circus performers, dancers and storyteller in addition to the musicians and singers. I’m going to acknowledge the bias I might have felt with past years in mind; I went with a friend who hadn’t been before, and therefore had no expectations, and she enjoyed herself tremendously.

This year’s event was also even more ambitious than years prior, with a new section of Green-Wood available to wander. The Crescent Water pond was strung up with lights and manned by a DJ projecting tunes loudly enough to be heard all the way across the pond. This is a hard event to mount – I can see the planning involved to rent port-a-potties, procure enough volunteers to stop guests from wandering astray in the cemetery, and I’m sure it costs a huge amount to rent out the cemetery itself. I had fun, and it was a memorable event. The cemetery truly is beautiful, and honestly, worth the ticket price to me alone to wander for three hours after dark. I would go to Nightfall again. I just hope that next year, they’ll find some type of middle ground between this year’s show – which gets an A for organization and ambition – with a bit more of the whimsy and magic that made previous years feel so special. I look forward to seeing what DoC does next.

You can find tickets to Death of Classical’s next two Crypt concerts, both in November and December in Manhattan, on their website here. Tickets to their events are limited, so get yours early, and sign up for the mailing list on their website to be the first to be notified when they add new shows to their calendar.

Photo credit: Maike Schulz

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 1 Days 13 Hrs 58 Min 30 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone