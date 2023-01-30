Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: Andrew Barth Feldman Comes Of Age With BARTH MITZVAH BOY at The Midnight Theatre

Review: Andrew Barth Feldman Comes Of Age With BARTH MITZVAH BOY at The Midnight Theatre

This do-over is more like a debutante party for songwriters... one songwriter in particular.

Jan. 30, 2023  

When the time was right, chronologically, and in the right and proper timeline in the life of a Jewish boy, Andrew Barth Feldman had his bar mitzvah. Now, only a handful of years later, Andrew Barth Feldman has had his coming out party. Andrew Barth Feldman is a man now. Andrew Barth Feldman is also a songwriter. And on Saturday night the man Andrew Barth Feldman and the songwriter Andrew Barth Feldman had his debut concert of the works of Andrew Barth Feldman. That concert was, appropriately and amusingly, named BARTH MITZVAH BOY.

Review: Andrew Barth Feldman Comes Of Age With BARTH MITZVAH BOY at The Midnight Theatre

Barth Mitzvah Boy has been described in the press releases and online intel as a kind of a bar mitzvah do-over for Andrew, which makes it sound a little different than it actually was. This writer wasn't quite sure what to expect but, speaking honestly, what I sort of envisioned was a kind of play, a kind of a musical cabaret recreation of Andrew's bar mitzvah, especially since Andrew was working with his usual director Marc Tumminelli, whose creative mind always leads his artists into areas artistic and fantastical. Barth Mitzvah Boy was not a play cabaret but it was artistic and fantastical, but mostly because Andrew Barth Feldman is, himself, artistic and fantastical. The entire evening hung on Andrew himself.

And it was a success.

Review: Andrew Barth Feldman Comes Of Age With BARTH MITZVAH BOY at The Midnight Theatre

Barth Mitzvah Boy is a concert of Andrew's original compositions. In the spectacular new venue The Midnight Theatre, Andrew has a stage (a rather large one, at that), an exquisite (underline it) band, and a roster of guest artists that make the evening something akin to a television variety show. Were Andrew Barth Feldman an older human being, this would be the sort of show one would catch in the vein of "Best Of" concerts, but as Mr. Feldman is a young man in his early twenties, the concert is a transitioning moment in his life - not unlike a bar mitzvah, which he declares, during the proceedings, should be a regular thing in life. Every time something significant happens to a person, they should have a bar or bat mitzvah (not being Jewish, it has always been this writer's understanding that boys have bar mitzvahs and girls have bat mitzvahs, but in this day and age of fluidity, I expect that there will be some necessary changes in verbiage, moving forward). Andrew's latest bar mitzvah was a rockin' good time, a sensational party, and an eye-opening musical event.

Review: Andrew Barth Feldman Comes Of Age With BARTH MITZVAH BOY at The Midnight Theatre

Mr. Feldman's songwriting skills are considerable. They are also varied. Andrew appears to have the uncanny ability to write musical theater, specialty comedy numbers, and songs for Spotify. His ability with a ballad is enviable, especially when the ballad is being sung by his good self, as with the soulful and beautiful "Turn The Light On" - but there is evidence that anyone should and could sing his songs in the emotional "Music" as performed by Sammie Williams,. Although every song ABF writes seems character-driven, the compositions need no play around which they must be built - that is an option but not an essential, as seen in evening highlight "Sunset (Onward)," as magnificently performed by Sam Primack. These character-driven songs seem to spring forth from the mind of Feldman in ways weird and wonderful, as is the case in songs impeccably performed by Will Roland (about a famous fictional character) and Zac Calderon (about a non-fictional person everyone knows) - and if anyone reading this review thinks this writer is going to spoil the surprise of who Roland and Calderon are personifying, the answer is no, which is why there is no photographic representation of those numbers in this article. Suffice it to say, audiences at tonight's performance are in for a laugh-a-moment surprise when Will and Zac hit the stage.

Review: Andrew Barth Feldman Comes Of Age With BARTH MITZVAH BOY at The Midnight Theatre

There are, in fact, a lot of surprises in Barth Mitzvah Boy, not the least of which is the degree to which Andrew can write. And it's not a surprise because he's young, it's because when anyone writes songs this good, it's always a surprise. This is all new material, so the audience can count on having to pay attention - but paying attention is worth it, in this case, because ABF's lyrics are good, they're really good - sometimes they're great, like in the hilarious Star Wars send-up performed by Alex Boniello, or another evening highlight, "Dancing Around" which Shereen Pimentel, Sadie Seelert and Amanda Rose Gross nail, to gorgeous melodic perfection. The two songs are tangible proof of the breadth of Andrew's writing skills. And the presence in the concert of so many young people clearly devoted to Andrew is proof of his commitment to his relationships.

Review: Andrew Barth Feldman Comes Of Age With BARTH MITZVAH BOY at The Midnight Theatre

Decades ago, when this youthful actor was trying to make it in show business, the industry was rife with the negative smell of competition: it was one of the things that drove the transition from acting to photography. I've seen Andrew and several of his friends from Barth Mitzvah Boy in many group shows, and I never get even a whiff of that offensive odor about them. All I ever see from my seat in the audience is young people who love and support one another, who live to lift each other up, and who would do anything for each other, as was so plainly evidenced by the number of times that Gaten The Great cried out to his onstage friends how much he loved them, and the number of heartfelt hugs to be seen throughout the evening. Friendly love and support - that was every minute of Andrew Barth Feldman's Barth Mitzvah Boy.

Review: Andrew Barth Feldman Comes Of Age With BARTH MITZVAH BOY at The Midnight Theatre

Now, when there are so many close friends on the stage (and so, so, so many close friends and family in the audience), being a stranger to Andrew Barth Feldman can sometimes leave an audience member feeling a bit left out of an inside joke (or twenty), like when Will Roland and ABF sang a special song just for Alex Boniello. It's ok. Just enjoy the words and the music and let the In Crowd enjoy the jokes. Just enjoy the moment for what it is (and any other inside joke moments), and when the proceedings circle back around to a state of being that is more general and generic, simply get back on the wagon and continue the ride. Even in the most private and intimate of personal moments, there is something to be gained from being an outsider looking in - it's called humanity. And Feldman's concert is filled with that.

Review: Andrew Barth Feldman Comes Of Age With BARTH MITZVAH BOY at The Midnight Theatre

It is also filled with magic and wonder that comes in the form of The Midnight Theatre. This new space just below 33rd Street (at 9th Avenue) is one of the most exciting venues this writer has witnessed in a while. The seating arena is comfortable, roomy, and easy-going. The employees of the establishment (from seating concierge to servers) are efficient and friendly. The venue is large enough to accommodate many guests but cozy enough that the performers are not miniscule. And there are projection capabilities that allow the production to fill the entire room with photos, videos, and graphics. This is high-tech, modern, and elegant entertaining at its best and director Tumminelli made sure to use the facility to its greatest advantage, giving the actors that he has effortlessly directed a playground that allows for their greatest enjoyment and, thus, the audience's, too. Between the venue's magical ambiance and the talents of all of the performers, from Andrew to his guests to his band, Barth Mitzvah Boy is quite the bar mitzvah do-over and one heck of a coming out party. It is also (by way of an epic Superhero-informed finale) a glimpse into the future of a young man (not boy) who may, well, turn out to be a genius.

No surprise there.

See tonight's (January 30th at 7:15 pm) performance of Barth Mitzvah Boy at The Midnight Theatre by getting reservations HERE.

The Barth Mitzvah Boy Band:

Gian Perez - Guitar

Adele Stein - Cello

Mike Rosengarten - Key 2/Guitar 2

Skyler Volpe - Bass

Anthony Genovesi - Drums

Graphic artist: Jess Siswick

Photos by Stephen Mosher; Visit the Stephen Mosher website HERE.

Review: Andrew Barth Feldman Comes Of Age With BARTH MITZVAH BOY at The Midnight Theatre

Review: Andrew Barth Feldman Comes Of Age With BARTH MITZVAH BOY at The Midnight Theatre

Review: Andrew Barth Feldman Comes Of Age With BARTH MITZVAH BOY at The Midnight Theatre
Sammie Williams

Review: Andrew Barth Feldman Comes Of Age With BARTH MITZVAH BOY at The Midnight Theatre Review: Andrew Barth Feldman Comes Of Age With BARTH MITZVAH BOY at The Midnight Theatre

Review: Andrew Barth Feldman Comes Of Age With BARTH MITZVAH BOY at The Midnight Theatre

Review: Andrew Barth Feldman Comes Of Age With BARTH MITZVAH BOY at The Midnight Theatre
Heath Saunders (ft. Sadie Seelert & Paul Hogan)

Review: Andrew Barth Feldman Comes Of Age With BARTH MITZVAH BOY at The Midnight Theatre

Review: Andrew Barth Feldman Comes Of Age With BARTH MITZVAH BOY at The Midnight Theatre

Review: Andrew Barth Feldman Comes Of Age With BARTH MITZVAH BOY at The Midnight Theatre
Alex Boniello

Review: Andrew Barth Feldman Comes Of Age With BARTH MITZVAH BOY at The Midnight Theatre Review: Andrew Barth Feldman Comes Of Age With BARTH MITZVAH BOY at The Midnight Theatre

Review: Andrew Barth Feldman Comes Of Age With BARTH MITZVAH BOY at The Midnight Theatre
ABF & Will Roland (ft. Alex Boniello)

Review: Andrew Barth Feldman Comes Of Age With BARTH MITZVAH BOY at The Midnight Theatre Review: Andrew Barth Feldman Comes Of Age With BARTH MITZVAH BOY at The Midnight Theatre

Review: Andrew Barth Feldman Comes Of Age With BARTH MITZVAH BOY at The Midnight Theatre
Andrew Barth Feldman
Review: Andrew Barth Feldman Comes Of Age With BARTH MITZVAH BOY at The Midnight Theatre
Zack Calderon

Review: Andrew Barth Feldman Comes Of Age With BARTH MITZVAH BOY at The Midnight Theatre Review: Andrew Barth Feldman Comes Of Age With BARTH MITZVAH BOY at The Midnight Theatre Review: Andrew Barth Feldman Comes Of Age With BARTH MITZVAH BOY at The Midnight Theatre

Review: Andrew Barth Feldman Comes Of Age With BARTH MITZVAH BOY at The Midnight Theatre

Review: Andrew Barth Feldman Comes Of Age With BARTH MITZVAH BOY at The Midnight Theatre

Review: Andrew Barth Feldman Comes Of Age With BARTH MITZVAH BOY at The Midnight Theatre
Shereen Pimentel, Sadie Seelert, Amanda Rose Gross

Review: Andrew Barth Feldman Comes Of Age With BARTH MITZVAH BOY at The Midnight Theatre

Review: Andrew Barth Feldman Comes Of Age With BARTH MITZVAH BOY at The Midnight Theatre
Gaten Matarazzo and Sam Primack

Review: Andrew Barth Feldman Comes Of Age With BARTH MITZVAH BOY at The Midnight Theatre Review: Andrew Barth Feldman Comes Of Age With BARTH MITZVAH BOY at The Midnight Theatre

Review: Andrew Barth Feldman Comes Of Age With BARTH MITZVAH BOY at The Midnight Theatre

Review: Andrew Barth Feldman Comes Of Age With BARTH MITZVAH BOY at The Midnight Theatre
Sam Primack

Review: Andrew Barth Feldman Comes Of Age With BARTH MITZVAH BOY at The Midnight Theatre

Review: Andrew Barth Feldman Comes Of Age With BARTH MITZVAH BOY at The Midnight Theatre Review: Andrew Barth Feldman Comes Of Age With BARTH MITZVAH BOY at The Midnight Theatre

Review: Andrew Barth Feldman Comes Of Age With BARTH MITZVAH BOY at The Midnight Theatre

Review: Andrew Barth Feldman Comes Of Age With BARTH MITZVAH BOY at The Midnight Theatre

Review: Andrew Barth Feldman Comes Of Age With BARTH MITZVAH BOY at The Midnight Theatre

Review: Andrew Barth Feldman Comes Of Age With BARTH MITZVAH BOY at The Midnight Theatre

Review: Andrew Barth Feldman Comes Of Age With BARTH MITZVAH BOY at The Midnight Theatre Review: Andrew Barth Feldman Comes Of Age With BARTH MITZVAH BOY at The Midnight Theatre Review: Andrew Barth Feldman Comes Of Age With BARTH MITZVAH BOY at The Midnight Theatre

Review: Andrew Barth Feldman Comes Of Age With BARTH MITZVAH BOY at The Midnight Theatre
The BARTH MITZVAH BOY


New Karen Akers Single and Music Video Out Photo
New Karen Akers Single and Music Video Out
Singer-songwriter and filmmaker Christine Lavin saw something that inspired her and, now, there is a new Karen Akers video in the world.
Photos: Luke Hawkins Returns to Birdland in a Singing, Tapping Extravaganza Photo
Photos: Luke Hawkins Returns to Birdland in a Singing, Tapping Extravaganza
Singer/tapper Luke Hawkins brought an evening of singing, dancing and laughter to the Birdland stage on Monday, June 20. Check out photos from the performance here!
BROADWAY SESSIONS to Celebrate Black History Month in February Photo
BROADWAY SESSIONS to Celebrate Black History Month in February
Ben Cameron's long-running, award-winning, musical theatre variety series, Broadway Sessions, returns on February 2nd with its annual Black History Month celebration. The evening will celebrate Black impact, influence, and legacy on Broadway and beyond featuring an all-star cast of Black theatre artists. The night will be  co-hosted by Ben Cameron and Ari Groover (Tina, Little Shop of Horrors).
TITANIQUE Co-Creator Nicholas Connell to Perform at Sid Golds Request Rooms Musical Monday Photo
TITANIQUE Co-Creator Nicholas Connell to Perform at Sid Gold's Request Room's Musical Monday
Billboard-charting singer/songwriter Nicholas Connell will be on the piano bench performing/hosting at Sid Gold's Request Room's 'Musical Monday' Broadway karaoke experience on Monday in New York City.

From This Author - Stephen Mosher

Stephen Mosher is the author of The Sweater Book (a collection of his photography featuring celebrated artists from the entertainment communities of New York, Los Angeles, and London), Lived In Cra... (read more about this author)


Jelani Remy Will Guest On THE BROADWAY LECTURE SERIESJelani Remy Will Guest On THE BROADWAY LECTURE SERIES
January 28, 2023

Jelani Remy's heart is overjoyed to be back home in NJ as the featured guest of The Broadway Lecture Series at Stagework in Pompton Lakes this March
Review: Linda Purl Is A Breath Of Fresh Air At Birdland Theater With THIS COULD BE THE STARTReview: Linda Purl Is A Breath Of Fresh Air At Birdland Theater With THIS COULD BE THE START
January 26, 2023

When Linda Purl and co. are in the room, you can bet the room is going to be SRO.
Cynthia Clarey Will Debut BRIDGE OVER MUDDIED WATERS at Laurie Beechman Theatre On February 5thCynthia Clarey Will Debut BRIDGE OVER MUDDIED WATERS at Laurie Beechman Theatre On February 5th
January 25, 2023

The former opera star turned Chicago cabaret staple will make her Manhattan nightclub debut.
Review: Jean Louisa Kelly Masters The Art Of Cabaret With ANYTHING CAN HAPPEN at The Laurie Beechman TheatreReview: Jean Louisa Kelly Masters The Art Of Cabaret With ANYTHING CAN HAPPEN at The Laurie Beechman Theatre
January 25, 2023

Well, it's about time that the cabaret industry got a Jean Louisa Kelly show. And what a show.
Review: THE BRYCE EDWARDS FRIVOLITY HOUR Is Some Serious Stuff at Don't Tell MamaReview: THE BRYCE EDWARDS FRIVOLITY HOUR Is Some Serious Stuff at Don't Tell Mama
January 24, 2023

Modern-day vaudevillian Bryce Edwards is the man that people want to see.
share