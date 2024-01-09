Review: ADAM PASCAL & ANTHONY RAPP CELEBRATING FRIENDSHIP & HISTORY Electrified the Crowd at 54 Below

The atmosphere in 54 Below was electric on Sunday January 7, 2024 for the opening night of Adam Pascal and Anthony Rapp’s new show, Click Here & Anthony Rapp: CELEBRATING FRIENDSHIP & HISTORY, which plays now through January 20th. The two RENT co-stars reunited for an evening themed around the music of the nineties, some of their favorite music from the period when they met each other and did “that little show that became so big.” The night featured selections of rock music that inspired them during the original production of RENT, songs that inspired Jonathan Larson when he was writing it, and of course, some fan-favorites from the show itself. Pascal and Rapp are a treat to watch, utterly charming and so perfectly at home with each other. Their friendship and love for each other is palpable, as was the love the Rentheads in the audience had for them. Between songs, they peppered in stories from their own lives, the original workshop of RENT, and everything that’s happened since. Their voices have only, if anything, gotten stronger in the nearly 30 years since RENT opened on Broadway. If you haven’t gotten your tickets yet, there are ten more shows between now and the final performance on Saturday, January 20th at 7 pm. Click Here. You won’t regret a night spent in the intimate show room at 54 Below watching these immaculate performers who originated legendary roles. 54 Below also has an excellent selection of fine food and drink to make a truly unforgettable evening (you can see their current menu here).

The show’s music director Daniel Weiss, a member of the original band from RENT, also accompanied Pascal and Rapp on the piano. They were also accompanied by the wonderful Lee Moretti on guitar, Paul Gil on bass, and Jerry Marotta on drums, and Pascal himself showed off his prowess on the guitar and tambourine. I don’t want to spoil the evening too much in case you’re still thinking about going (if you haven’t Click Here, what are you waiting for?), but it was a joy to see the pair perform some of their favorite and vocally impressive songs, including Queen's "Under Pressure," Radiohead’s “Fake Plastic Trees,” one of Jonathan Larson’s inspirations for the music of RENT, and a very very fun duet of “Light My Candle” that showcased Rapp’s excellent comedic timing and had the crowd in stitches. Pascal and Rapp are so mesmerizing, you'll be glued onto them from start to finish. My only complaint about the evening is that like all good things, it eventually came to an end.

For more information on Adam Pascal and Anthony Rapp, you can follow them on Instagram at @AdamPascal and @AlbinoKid1026.

For more information on 54 Below you can visit their website, and follow them on Twitter or Instagram at @54Below.

