Rev. Mary Ushers In The Next Roaring 20s With GRANNY'S BLUE-MERS

It's the Roaring 20s Again and Granny is back and Grander than ever! Rev. Mary returns with her All-Man Band in Granny's Blue-Mers: Sex, Drugs, and Rock & Roll ... before 1950!

Performance artist, Mary Elizabeth Micari, in the guise of "Rev. Mary," the bawdy blues singer of yesteryear equipped with her All-Man Band, returns in Granny's Blue-Mers: Sex, Drugs, and Rock & Roll.

In her grandest outing yet as the no-holes-barred blues singer, Rev. Mary offers up a cavalcade of feisty favorites and delightful double-entendre-laden songs created in a time when the censors came down hot & heavy forcing songwriters to find novel ways of titillating their audiences. Rev. Mary, lays bare a selection of shocking-then/clever-now songs as well a brief history of the entertainers that made them famous - from historic names like Sophie Tucker, Bessie Smith, Mae West to obscure names like Li'l Johnson and Barrelhouse Annie.

Granny's Blue-Mers first brought down the house at an extended run at downtown's The Duplex. The show - in many incarnations - extolling the male organ, kinky positions, and marijuana - played at Pianos, Freddy's Bar and Backroom, Otto's, and the West End Lounge before settling in at Pangea's, the upscale but cutting-edge supper club in the East Village. She returns there for this extravaganza.

Out of her glitter and corset, Mary Elizabeth Micari also performed to sold-out showing at Midtown's legendary Don't Tell Mama's in a series of autobiographical one-woman concerts entitled The Lady in Black.

Jazz & Blues specialist, Dan Furman, returns with Rev. Mary and Titus Thompkins of the Indie Folk & Americana band, the Good Morning Nags, also is part of the testosterone talent.

Granny's Blue-Mers: Sex, Drugs, and Rock & Roll will be at Pangea NYC 78 2nd Ave, New York City. Tickets are $15 (PLUS a $20 food and drink minimum) . Call 347-497-4814 for reservations.

Premiering Saturday night, February 15 @ 9:30 p.m. with encore showings on Saturday March 28 and April 25 - both at 9:30 p.m.





