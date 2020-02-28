Randy Edelman Comes to Feinstein's/54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, is proud to present noted musician and one 0f contemporary Hollywood film score composers Randy Edelman (www.randyedelman.com) in his first New York concerts in decades on Wednesday, April 1 at 9:30 pm when he stars in 'Randy Edelman: A Close Relationship'.

The author of scores for films such as 'Dragonheart', 'The Last of the Mohicans', 'Kindergarten Cop' and TV shows such as 'MacGyver', will be guiding through his musical career in an intimate and poignant piano concert in which he will perform songs from his solo albums and recreate versions of his works that have been recorded by esteemed artists such as Barry Manilow, The Carpenters, Patti LaBelle and Olivia Newton John. As would be expected, Edelman will also delight audiences with several piano arrangements from a selection of scores he has created for film and television, covering a range of different styles from comedy to drama. During the performance, Edelman will also be sharing personal anecdotes and stories about his life with the audience.

Randy Edelman in "A Close Relationship" plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on April 1st, 2020. There is a $25 - $35 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance will only be available by calling (646) 476-3551 after 4;00 PM.





