Raconteur Rozelle Returns With BRING ME GIANTS At Birdland Theater

Robbie Rozelle, the storytelling, joke-making, song-singing cabaret artist, and larger-than-life personality hasn't been onstage in a year. An in-demand graphic artist and website designer, as well as the A&R Director at Broadway Records, Rozelle has been so busy with his day job that he hasn't had time to put together a new club act. But fans of the storyteller with a quick wit and tender heart can rejoice, for Robbie is on his way back to Birdland, the scene of his 2021 triumph, THE NEXT ONE (read the review HERE), only this time Rozelle has chosen the more intimate Birdland Theater for his playground.

BRING ME GIANTS is being described as a "deeply personal show" that "examines how everything is anxiety-inducing all the time." True to his unique style and humor, Rozelle hails the upcoming show as "a spellbinding night that's cheaper than therapy." Also true to the Rozelle brand, Robbie will invite some starry guest artists to appear with him, including Tony Award nominee and Emmy winner Liz Callaway, fellow Emmy winner Mauricio Martinez, Bistro Award winner Ari Axelrod, and The Shrill Collective's Allison Wilkes (read about the important work The Shrill Collective is doing HERE).

BRING ME GIANTS will be Musical Directed by Robbie Rozelle's longtime esteemed collegue Yasuhiko Fukuoka leading Rozelle's band, The Two-Drink Minimum, which has been with him since his debut show SONGS FROM INSIDE MY LOCKER, the live recording of which was called “the gold standard of cabaret recordings” by Behind the Curtain. The show will play June 29th at 8:30 pm.

Birdland Theater is located at 315 West 44th Street, NYC.

About the Artist:

Robbie Rozelle is a celebrated entertainer, director, writer and producer. Frequently playing to sold-out crowds across Manhattan, his show “Songs From Inside My Locker” was recorded live and released in 2020 to much acclaim. In 2019-2020, he had a seven-month residency at 54 Below. As a writer and director, he has frequently collaborated with two-time Tony Award nominee Kate Baldwin, Tony award nominee Melissa Errico, Broadway stars Nikka Graff Lanzarone and Nathan Salstone. His frequent collaborations with 15th Anniversary Elphaba Jessica Vosk culminated in her debut album “Wild and Free,” which debuted on four Billboard charts. By day, he is the A&R Director of the Grammy Award-winning Broadway Records, where he regularly produces albums, including the recent duo album “Something Stupid,” for Patti Murin and Colin Donnell. @divarobbie