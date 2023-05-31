Raconteur Rozelle Returns With BRING ME GIANTS At Birdland Theater

Storytelling cabaret artist Robbie Rozelle makes his first onstage appearance of 2023.

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

10 Videos That Get Us Tapping Our Toes For STEPPIN' OUT WITH FRED ASTAIRE Starring Gavin L Photo 1 Gavin Lee To Channel FRED ASTAIRE
Interview: Zoe Van Tieghem of SPRING FLING at The Green Room 42 Photo 2 Zoe Van Tieghem SPRINGS Into The Interviewee Seat
Interview: Matt Hawkins, Aurelia Williams of MY HEART SAYS GO Photo 3 Matt Hawkins And Aurelia Williams On MY HEART SAYS GO Concept Album
10 Videos To Get Us Worked Up For WOMEN OF AN ERA Starring Hannah Jane At Chelsea Table + Photo 4 Hannah Jane To Play Chelsea Table + Stage In New Show

10 Videos To Get Us Worked Up For WOMEN OF AN ERA Starring Hannah Jane At Chelsea Table + StageRobbie Rozelle, the storytelling, joke-making, song-singing cabaret artist, and larger-than-life personality hasn't been onstage in a year.  An in-demand graphic artist and website designer, as well as the A&R Director at Broadway Records, Rozelle has been so busy with his day job that he hasn't had time to put together a new club act.  But fans of the storyteller with a quick wit and tender heart can rejoice, for Robbie is on his way back to Birdland, the scene of his 2021 triumph, THE NEXT ONE (read the review HERE), only this time Rozelle has chosen the more intimate Birdland Theater for his playground.  

BRING ME GIANTS is being described as a "deeply personal show" that "examines how everything is anxiety-inducing all the time."  True to his unique style and humor, Rozelle hails the upcoming show as "a spellbinding night that's cheaper than therapy."  Also true to the Rozelle brand, Robbie will invite some starry guest artists to appear with him, including Tony Award nominee and Emmy winner Liz Callaway, fellow Emmy winner Mauricio Martinez, Bistro Award winner Ari Axelrod, and The Shrill Collective's Allison Wilkes (read about the important work The Shrill Collective is doing HERE).  

BRING ME GIANTS will be Musical Directed by Robbie Rozelle's longtime esteemed collegue Yasuhiko Fukuoka leading Rozelle's band, The Two-Drink Minimum, which has been with him since his debut show SONGS FROM INSIDE MY LOCKER, the live recording of which was called “the gold standard of cabaret recordings” by Behind the Curtain.    The show will play June 29th at 8:30 pm.

Birdland Theater is located at 315 West 44th Street, NYC. 

Tickets are available on the Birdland website HERE.

About the Artist:

Robbie Rozelle is a celebrated entertainer, director, writer and producer.  Frequently playing to sold-out crowds across Manhattan, his show “Songs From Inside My Locker” was recorded live and released in 2020 to much acclaim. In 2019-2020, he had a seven-month residency at 54 Below. As a writer and director, he has frequently collaborated with two-time Tony Award nominee Kate Baldwin, Tony award nominee Melissa Errico, Broadway stars Nikka Graff Lanzarone and Nathan Salstone. His frequent collaborations with 15th Anniversary Elphaba Jessica Vosk culminated in her debut album “Wild and Free,” which debuted on four Billboard charts. By day, he is the A&R Director of the Grammy Award-winning Broadway Records, where he regularly produces albums, including the recent duo album “Something Stupid,” for Patti Murin and Colin Donnell. @divarobbie



RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

Robbie Rozelle Will Play Birdland June 29th Photo
Robbie Rozelle Will Play Birdland June 29th

Beloved cabarettist Robbie Rozelle is returning to Birdland with more stories, jokes, music, and a few friends on June 29th at 8:30 pm.

Phillip Officer Returns To NYC June 8th Photo
Phillip Officer Returns To NYC June 8th

After two NYC appearances in 2022, Phillip Officer returns to the Manhattan cabaret stage, where he belongs.

Robbie Rozelle Returns to Birdland With BRING ME GIANTS in June Photo
Robbie Rozelle Returns to Birdland With BRING ME GIANTS in June

BroadwayWorld Award-winner Robbie Rozelle has announced his return to the historic nightclub Birdland with an all-new show, “Bring Me Giants” on June 29, 2023 at 8:30pm.  

Commemorate Juneteenth At 54 Below With These Inspiring Shows Photo
Commemorate Juneteenth At 54 Below With These Inspiring Shows

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club and 2022 Tony Awards Honoree for Excellence in the Theatre, is thrilled to be presenting two shows celebrating Black music and history on June 19: Emancipation: A Juneteenth Celebration at 7:00pm and Malcolm X and Selma the Musical: Together in Concert at 9:30pm.


From This Author - Stephen Mosher

Stephen Mosher is the author of The Sweater Book (a collection of his photography featuring celebrated artists from the entertainment communities of New York, Los Angeles, and London), Lived In Crazy ... (read more about this author)

Raconteur Rozelle Returns With BRING ME GIANTS At Birdland TheaterRaconteur Rozelle Returns With BRING ME GIANTS At Birdland Theater
Phillip Officer Will Return To Birdland Theater With SECOND TIME AROUND On June 8thPhillip Officer Will Return To Birdland Theater With SECOND TIME AROUND On June 8th
Photos: May 23rd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Fotos Feature Birthday Fellow RIchard Jay-AlexanderPhotos: May 23rd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Fotos Feature Birthday Fellow RIchard Jay-Alexander
10 Videos That Prove Pride Is Better When Jenn Colella Is OUT AND PROUD at 54 Below10 Videos That Prove Pride Is Better When Jenn Colella Is OUT AND PROUD at 54 Below

Videos

Video: Brandon Uranowitz Has Been Waiting His Entire Life for LEOPOLDSTADT Video Video: Brandon Uranowitz Has Been Waiting His Entire Life for LEOPOLDSTADT
Disney+ Drops WORLD’S BEST Musical Movie Trailer Video
Disney+ Drops WORLD’S BEST Musical Movie Trailer
Lorna Courtney Is Spreading a Message of Empowerment Video
Lorna Courtney Is Spreading a Message of Empowerment
Betsy Wolfe & Lorna Courtney Perform 'That’s The Way It Is' on GMA Video
Betsy Wolfe & Lorna Courtney Perform 'That’s The Way It Is' on GMA
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
SHOP BROADWAY
& JULIET
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel
STAGE MAG
PARADE
SWEENEY TODD

Recommended For You