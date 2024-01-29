RYAN RAFTERY: TITANS OF MEDIA TRILOGY Comes To Joe's Pub In February

Ryan Raftery returns to Joe's Pub with his Titans of Media Trilogy of Female Empowerment. His musicals based on the lives of Anna Wintour, Martha Stewart and Kris Jenner will be performed in repertory. Three divas, three nights in a row for three weeks.

Ryan Raftery: THE TITANS OF MEDIA TRILOGY opens Tuesday, February 27, and runs through Thursday, March 14. The Anna Wintour musical will be performed on Tuesdays, the Martha Stewart musical on Wednesdays and the Kris Jenner musical on Thursdays. Tickets and more details are available Click Here, over the phone (212-967-7555) and in-person at The Public Theater's box office (425 Lafayette, NYC).

Raftery, called “the Shakespeare of pop culture satire” by the New York Times, returns to Joe's Pub for his ten-year anniversary performing at the legendary venue. Ryan Raftery is the Most Powerful Woman in Fashion, the Anna Wintour musical, premiered there in 2014 and the opening night performance was attended by none other than Wintour's own daughter, who joined Raftery backstage and posted a photo of the two on her Instagram page, calling Raftery her “surrogate mother.” The Andy Cohen musical followed the following year, then the Martha Stewart, Calvin Klein, Ivanka Trump, Andy Warhol and Kris Jenner musicals.

“Imagine Wagner's Ring Cycle...but make it drag,” says Raftery. “My tenth anniversary performing at Joe's Pub seemed like a perfect time for a retrospective. These three women have a lot in common. They've all helped shape the way we see the world and they are all masters at staying relevant. I wanted to perform these shows night after night, not just as a way to challenge myself, but to illustrate the similarities in their lives and what they've done to become the titans of media they are today.”

The stageplay and parody lyrics are written by Raftery, set to songs by artists as varied as Lady Gaga. Bruno Mars, Judy Garland and Beyonce. Rounding out the cast for the three shows are Miranda Noelle Wilson, Amanda Sykes and Devin Snow. Stage direction is by Jay Turton, musical direction by Brandon James Gwinn, makeup by Andrew Schoomaker and wig design by Isaac Davidson.

Ryan Raftery IS THE MOST POWERFUL WOMAN IN FASHION - THE ANNA WINTOUR MUSICAL

Tuesdays, February 27, March 5, & March 12

She has sat at the top of a $300 billion industry for twenty-six years. Her power and influence cannot be denied. But when she places Kim Kardashian and Kanye West on the cover of her magazine, the backlash is harsh and for the first time, her credibility is called into question. Through popular music and an astounding measure of creative license, “one-man musical juggernaut” (NY Daily News) Ryan Raftery returns to Joe's Pub to tell the story of a fateful day in the life of the most powerful woman in fashion.

THE RISE AND FALL (AND RISE) OF Martha Stewart

Wednesdays, February 28, March 6, & March 13

"The Rise and Fall (and Rise) of Martha Stewart" tells the fascinating story of the woman who changed the way we live our lives by daring us to try harder. From her humble beginnings in Nutley, New Jersey to her empire-building years in Westport, Connecticut, to her highly-publicized stint in federal prison, this is a chronicle of epically blind ambition set to the music of artists as varied as Beyonce, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Adele and Metallica.

MOTHER OF THE YEAR - THE Kris Jenner MUSICAL

Thursdays, February 29, March 7, & March 14

Mother of the Year finds Kris Jenner desperate for more kids to schill, so she travels to Laos for an experimental fertility treatment. Something goes wrong and she's afflicted with temporary amnesia and is forced to stay in Laos to be re-educated about the role she's played in creating “The Kardashians” as we know them. Then, she finds out that the experiment actually worked and she's pregnant at 67 with a girl! However, now that she has new clarity on her parenting choices, she considers whether or not she wants to continue the pregnancy. But UH OH! Roe v Wade has been overturned during her stay abroad, which galvanizes the "New Kris" into using her family's 1.2 billion followers to do something good for women everywhere and help get the law reinstated. And it's a musical!!!

Ryan Raftery has appeared on television in Ugly Betty, What I Like About You, Malcolm in the Middle and, most memorably, on Law and Order: SVU, where he warmed hearts all across America as Dennis Faber, the lovable Amish teenager with measles. He has written 10 shows, including the solo shows “Ryan Raftery & Friends: A Solo Act” and “Ryan Raftery's It Gets Worse.” His celebrity bio-musicals based on the lives of Anna Wintour, Andy Cohen, Martha Stewart, Calvin Klein, Ivanka Trump, Andy Warhol and Kris Jenner have sold out from coast to coast and have garnered praise in The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, People Magazine and many others.