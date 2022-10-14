RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Stars to Present WITCH PERFECT at Green Room 42 This Month

RuPaul's Drag Race stars Scarlett Envy, Alexis Michelle, and Tina Burner, will celebrate Halloween with WITCH PERFECT, inspired by the cult film Hocus Pocus, on October 18th at 25th at 9:30pm at The Green Room 42.

The show will also tour cities across North America through the month of October, including Los Angeles, Salt Lake City, Tucson, Minneapolis, Calgary, and Windsor, Ontario.

The hysterical and award-winning spooktacular, Witch Perfect, is a live-singing, comedy parody based on the cult-classic and audience favorite Disney film, Hocus Pocus, and features Emmy-winning stars from RuPaul's Drag Race: Season 13's TINA BURNER as Winifred, Season 11 and All-Stars Season 6's SCARLET ENVY as Sara, and Season 9's ALEXIS MICHELLE as Mary. The show features hits from such pop icons as Madonna, Britney Spears, and Cher, as well as Disney classics Little Mermaid and Lion King, and Broadway standards from Gypsy and Wicked, and more, including the infamous show-stopper "I Put a Spell on You."

For more information, and a full list of tour stops, visit: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2203259®id=13&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Ftinaburner.com%2Fwp.html?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Photo by The Gingerb3ards