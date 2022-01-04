Presley Ryan, Brittney Mack & More to Star in I WISH at Feinstein's/54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will again present I Wish: The Roles That Could Have Been on January 23, 2022, at 9:45pm. Everyone has dreams that we fear will pass us by. For actors those come in the shape and form of roles-whether they're grown up and become too old for that child star turn, to the soprano never being considered for the baritone lead, everyone has a song in their heart that they'll likely never get to see come to fruition with a crowd and in lights.

Until this January at Feinstein's/54 Below...

From the crazy amazing mind of Alexandra Silber (Fiddler on the Roof, Indecent, Master Class) comes, I Wish: The Roles That Could Have Been. This special concert series returns to again give performers a chance to embody their "roles come true". The audience will get to bear witness to actors living out those dreams! The sixth edition will as usual boast some of Broadway's favorite performers for a night of surprise, and promises to show them in ways one would never imagine. This edition will also be live streamed by Broadway World Events for a discounted price and tickets can be purchased here.

I Wish originally premiered at Feinstein's/54 Below in summer 2019 as a one night only event, and due to overwhelming demand and excitement has now become an exciting concert series!

The January 2022 edition will again be hosted by Alexandra Silber and will feature Jewelle Blackman (Hadestown), Joe Carroll (Disney's Frozen, Bandstand), Alex Finke (Come From Away, Les Misérables), Brittney Mack (Six), Lauren Marcus (Be More Chill), Mauricio Martínez (On Your Feet!), Ben Rappaport (Fiddler on the Roof, TV Land's "Younger"), Nicholas Rodriguez (Company, Disney's Tarzan) and Presley Ryan (Beetlejuice).

The evening will again be music directed by Drew Wutke and produced by Jen Sandler.

I Wish: The Roles That Could Have Been plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) Sunday, January 23rd 2022, at 9:45pm. There is a $30-$65 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

SAFETY INFORMATION

Feinstein's/54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a Safety Plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. The new policies require that performers, production, kitchen, and dining room staff, as well as all audience members show proof of vaccination to enter the premises. Additional information on their safety protocols can be found here. Feinstein's/54 Below has installed improved air circulation and filtering systems as well as added plexiglass barriers between some tables. Based on CDC and New York State guidelines at the time of performance, safety protocols and seating capacity may change, and policies may be adjusted as is appropriate.