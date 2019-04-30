Porter Carroll Jr. Of Hall & Oates Comes to Feinstein's/54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Porter Carroll, Jr in The Evolution of Cabaret. On May 18th 2019, at 9:30pm. Porter Carroll, Jr. founder of Atlantic Starr the Rhythm and Blues Hit machine from the 70's and 80's and performing worldwide in his brand new roll with the number one selling duo in Music history Hall & Oates as their percussionist and vocalist returns to Feinstien's/54 Below by popular demand, with his own sold out shows in "The Evolution of Cabaret", featuring a tasty musical panoply that runs the gamut from R& B and improvisational Jazz to soul, funk, blues, Rock & Roll and more.

Porter will be joined by Andy Abel (Guitar): whose spot on tone and undeniably masterful solos helped Tangles Vine lay claim to their well- deserved reputation, He has performed with a host of luminaries in the music business: Dave Velentin, Chielli Minucci, Chuck Loeb, Marion Meadows, Paul Taylor, Blood Sweat & Tears and Pat DiNizio of The Smithereens. David Livolsi (Bass): Who makes his sweeping melodic mark joining the Evolution of Cabaret group, having played with notable artists such as Roberta Flack, John Scofield, Najee and Bill Evans. Danny Obadia (Keyboard): As he has done for the last 16 years with Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Ronnie Spector and in his Jazz fusion collaborations with Jeff Lorber and Dave Weckl, Danny adds subtle shadings of color and hue with his adept use of Keyboard synthesis. Joel Rosenblatt (Drums): World renowned drummer and producer, Joel brings an international musical awareness to the Evolution of Cabaret song list. He has performed and recorded the world over with such greats as Spyro Gyra, Special EFX, Lee Ritenour, Larry Carlton, Michel Camilo, Chick Corea, John Patitucci, Steps ahead, Manhattan Transfer, Randy Becker and Blood Sweat and Tears, amongst many others along with Broadway shows such as Hamilton, On Your Feet, Mama Mia and In the Heights. Come see this innovative cabaret/nightclub act that puts a new exciting spin on popular classics never before seen on the Jazz club and cabaret circuit.

Porter Carroll, Jr. in The Evolution of Cabaret, plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on May 18th, 2019. There is a $35-80 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Singer, songwriter, drummer, percussionist and founder of Newban (later changing its name to Atlantic Starr), the Rhythm and Blues hit machine from the '70s and '80s.Porter was a drummer and one of four singers with Atlantic Starr, making hits that made the group and its amazing vocals, tight production and energetic stage performances famous worldwide. Porter performed with his childhood friends and family until the mid-eighties, contributing his musicianship to such popular tunes as Circles, When Love Calls, Send for Me, Am I Dreaming, Let's Get Closer, Touch a Four Leaf Clover and others.

Porter then branched out on his own in the mid-1980s and produced a critically acclaimed album, Porter Carroll II, for Island Records, that set produced theme songs for Video Vibrations and Midnight Love on the BET cable TV network. All the while taking the stage as background vocalist for chart-topping recording artists Shania Twain, Spyro Gyra, Melba Moore, Donny Osmond, Michael Bolton, Howard Hewett, Marion Meadows and Bob Baldwin among others. Porter's vocals have also enriched Levar Burton's Reading Rainbow television show and the hit children's show Puzzle People.

Porter also spent his time composing for Sony Music Publishing, where he evoked the heart of R&B and Pop with thought-provoking song arrangements. Top names have covered his compositions, including Luther Vandross, The Temptations, Denise Williams, and Grover Washington. Porter also co-wrote and co-produced for blues great Taj Mahal. He has written for Will Downing, the legendary jazz keyboardist Bob James, Atlantic Starr, former Atlantic Starr lead vocalist Sharon Bryant, Smooth Jazz saxophonist Marion Meadows, pianist Bob Baldwin, Jane Fonda, and Jennifer Love Hewitt. He's also written music for the animated cable television movie People, performed by Paebo Bryson and long running soap opera's, As The World Turns and The Guiding Light.

Currently, Porter is working on 2 great projects: He has joined the number one selling duo in music history, Daryl Hall and John Oates (www.hallandoates.com), performing worldwide in a brand new roll, as percussionist/background vocalist. Along with this venture, he is a regular on the MTV Live channel and internet smash, Live from Daryl's House, starring Daryl Hall (www.livefromdarylshouse.com). While in between tours with the pop icons and the television show, he is the cocreator and lead singer for an innovative nightclub act "The Evolution of Cabaret", (www.portercarrolljr.com).





