Poetry/Cabaret to Celebrate Darrel Alejandro Holnes' STEPMOTHERLAND

Darrel Alejandro Holnes joins host and curator Thomas March for this special edition of NYC's "Variety Salon" as we celebrate the launch of Darrel's first full-length poetry collection Stepmotherland-"a tour-de-force debut collection about coming of age, coming out, and coming to America." Darrel and Thomas will offer a new take on being "in conversation" as they guide the audience through an evening of poetry, song, and comedy celebrating the themes of Stepmotherland.

Emotionally intense and volatile as always, the show will feature comedy, musical performances, and readings from Peggy Robles-Alvarado, Christin Cato, Bryan Terrell Clark, Genesis Adelia Collado, Michael Manzi, Nicole Vanessa Ortiz, Andres Santiago Pina, Pavar Snipe, Garrett Turner, Lyra Vega, and more! Music Director Drew Wutke will once again be keeping things lively and smooth.

Tickets:

In person:

https://poetrycabaretnyc.com/STEPMOTHERLAND

Livestream:

https://poetrycabaretnyc.com/STEPMOTHERLANDSTREAM

