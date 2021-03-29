Poetry/Cabaret Returns With RENEWED!

Frances Ruffelle, Ngwatilo Mawiyoo, and Shalewa Sharpe join the reboot of "Poetry/Cabaret: RENEWED," originally slated for April '20 and now returning online. In this "variety salon," a multi-genre evening of emotional whiplash, the coffeehouse meets the cabaret as "Poetry/Cabaret" once again brings together poets and performers in a fast-paced night of stimulating variations on a theme.

The latest installment in the series, "RENEWED", celebrates awakening, longing, and surviving-all in the spirit of entering springtime, emerging from a pandemic, and reaffirming our commitment to a better world. Host Thomas March's topical monologue will cover adolescent drunkenness, thwarted lust, and the profound indignities of the woods.

The show will feature poetry from Jee Leong Koh, Katherine Barrett Swett, & Ngwatilo Mawiyoo,; musical performances from Carela, Frances Ruffelle & Mark Aaron James; and comedy from Jaye McBride & Shalewa Sharpe. Music Director Drew Wutke will be keeping things lively and smooth. (Pay what you can-suggested donation $15).

Streaming on Poetry/Cabaret's Facebook page and YouTube channel.