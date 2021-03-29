Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Poetry/Cabaret Returns With RENEWED!

The show will feature poetry from Jee Leong Koh, Katherine Barrett Swett, & Ngwatilo Mawiyoo, musical performances and more.

Mar. 29, 2021  

Frances Ruffelle, Ngwatilo Mawiyoo, and Shalewa Sharpe join the reboot of "Poetry/Cabaret: RENEWED," originally slated for April '20 and now returning online. In this "variety salon," a multi-genre evening of emotional whiplash, the coffeehouse meets the cabaret as "Poetry/Cabaret" once again brings together poets and performers in a fast-paced night of stimulating variations on a theme.

The latest installment in the series, "RENEWED", celebrates awakening, longing, and surviving-all in the spirit of entering springtime, emerging from a pandemic, and reaffirming our commitment to a better world. Host Thomas March's topical monologue will cover adolescent drunkenness, thwarted lust, and the profound indignities of the woods.

musical performances from Carela, Frances Ruffelle & Mark Aaron James; and comedy from Jaye McBride & Shalewa Sharpe. Music Director Drew Wutke will be keeping things lively and smooth. (Pay what you can-suggested donation $15).

Streaming on Poetry/Cabaret's Facebook page and YouTube channel.


