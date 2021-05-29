Piano Bar Live! Will Stream This Tuesday With Christina Bianco, Doris Dear, and More

Featuring new performers with every show, the weekly, award-winning Piano Bar Live! (PBL!) streams this Tuesday, June 1 at 7:15 pm ET, with host Scott Barbarino and guests Christina Bianco, Doris Dear, Alex Nguyen, Seth Sykes and Collin Yates plus Mystery Guests and MORE!

PBL! continues the long-established tradition of the piano bar-that special place where we can gather, entertain, support and create, as we connect with live music. Best of all, PBL! is the the unique chance to see veteran performers pass the torch to the next generation of blossoming young talent. The line-up always features a mix of veteran and rising star performers from the world of piano bars, cabaret and Broadway.

Join in this Tuesday at 7:15 pm ET at www.facebook.com/PianoBarLive, on BroadwayOnDemand.com or on YouTube @PianoBarLive

Christina Bianco captured international notice with her celebrity impression YouTube videos, gaining over 25 million views. A two-time Drama Desk Award nominee, Bianco's stage credits include Forbidden Broadway in NYC and London's West End, and most recently, starring as Fanny Brice at the Theatre Marigny's celebrated production of Funny Girl in Paris.

Doris Dear, America's perfect housewife, a multiple award-winning singer, storyteller and TV host, loves sharing stories of growing up with her parents, Taffy and Duke, and her sister Nancy, in Staten Island, NY. This season Dear's appearances will include the reading of excerpts from a hilarious 1960's book on beauty and femininity that you "just have to hear to believe." Her audiences will find out the "secrets of the stars" and virtually enjoy cocktails based on some fab old Hollywood celebrities.

Savannah, Georgia native Alex Nguyen has performed extensively on trumpet as a bandleader and sideman globally with up-and-coming and veteran jazz musicians. He has appeared at notable New York City venues such as Birdland, Kitano, Iridium, Mezzrow, Lincoln Center and the Metropolitan Museum, and has had the opportunity to perform throughout Europe and Asia as well as the United States. Nguyen is the winner of the International Trumpet Guild Jazz Competition and the Jamey Aebersold Award for Artistry at the National Trumpet Competition.

The New York Times called cabaret singer Seth Sikes "A hit with audiences and critics alike." He regularly performs his old-fashioned nightclub acts with a full band for sold-out houses at Feinstein's/54 Below. His debut show, Seth Sikes Sings Judy Garland, was awarded Broadway World's Best Tribute Show Award. He has also performed the songs of Liza Minnelli and Bernadette Peters as well as the hits of the 1920s. During the pandemic, Sikes released a series of old-fashioned parody music videos, set on Fire Island and Puerto Vallarta, which gained hundreds of thousands of views online. He is also the Associate Director of The Band's Visit (Broadway and National Tour) and many other productions.

Collin Yates is thrilled to return to Piano Bar Live! In 2019 he graduated from East Carolina University with a BFA in Musical Theatre and attended the Tepper Semester in New York City through Syracuse University. Since then he has performed all over the United States. "One of my favorite things to do in musical theatre is break the 4th wall and talk directly to the audience," he says. "Seeing as that's all I'm doing in the piano bar scene. I think it's a perfect match!"