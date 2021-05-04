Piano Bar Live! Streams Today With Guests Terron Brooks, Adrienne Haan, Marissa Mulder, and More

Featuring new performers with every show, the weekly, award-winning Piano Bar Live! (PBL!) streams this Tuesday, May 4 at 7:15 pm ET, with host Scott Barbarino and guests Alexis Aguiar, Terron Brooks, Christian Daizey, Adrienne Haan and Marissa Mulder, plus Mystery Guests and MORE!

PBL! continues the long-established tradition of the piano bar-that special place where we can gather, entertain, support and create, as we connect with live music. Best of all, PBL! is the the unique chance to see veteran performers pass the torch to the next generation of blossoming young talent. The line-up always features a mix of veteran and rising star performers from the world of piano bars, cabaret and Broadway.

Join in today, May 4th at 7:15 pm ET at www.facebook.com/PianoBarLive, on BroadwayOnDemand.com or on YouTube @PianoBarLive

Alexis Aguiar participated in many musicals throughout high school. She has played lead roles in her school's musical theater competitions and in outside programs such as, The All-In Theater Ensemble run by Peter Avery. She joined the Rosetta LeNoire Academy in November 2019 and performed in an online production of Into The Woods. Recently, she has played the role of Cinderella in the online musical, Hip Hop Cinderellawith AMAS Productions.

Terron Brooks is a 2-time NAACP Award-nominated singer-songwriter, actor and writer. He's widely recognized for playing Eddie Kendricks in the Emmy-winning mini-series "The Temptations." His theater credits include The Lion King and Hairspray on Broadway and world premieres of Sleepless in Seattle: The Musical and First Wives Club: The Musical. His role in Sweet Charity earned him an Ovation Award nomination. He's the co-creator and star of The Soul of Broadway. Terron's new single "Tomorrow" is available for download on May 7.

Adrienne Haan has been hailed as "the First Lady of Cabaret" by Wolf Entertainment Guide in NYC and "an entertainer of the highest caliber" by the Huffington Post. The award-winning European entertainer is a singer, writer and producer, touring internationally with a diverse repertoire that encompasses 1920s and '30s music, chanson, jazz, blues, swing, klezmer and Broadway, as well as Hebrew and other international songs. Recent performances include concerts in the USA, Europe, Australia, China, Israel, Turkey and South America. Haan performs fluently in 10 languages. In 2015 she premiered Tehorah at New York's Carnegie Hall and continues her mission of spreading the musical message of Tehorah as a sign of hope for peace among the nations. www.adriennehaan.com

Marissa Mulder is an award-winning singer, recording and cabaret artist who TimeOut New York called "One of the cabaret world's biggest breakout successes of the past five years." She has performed at major NYC venues such as the Café Carlyle, Feinstein's/54 Below, Birdland and Joe's Pub, as well as major rooms throughout the United States. She was also honored to appear on NPR's "Piano Jazz" program. Mulder is the recipient of the Julie Wilson and Noel Coward Awards, as well as three MAC (Manhattan Association Of Cabarets and Clubs) awards for Major Artist and Recording Of The Year.