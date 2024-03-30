Photos: Ute Lemper Channels Dietrich in RENDEZVOUS WITH MARLENE at 54 Below

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Singer Ute Lemper brought her show RENDEZVOUS WITH MARLENE to 54 Below for a one-night-only concert on Thursday March 28th in which she paid tribute to Marlene Dietrich. The show was inspired by a three-hour phone call Lemper had with the late Dietrich in 1988, in which Dietrich talked about "her life, her work and style, her love for the poet Rilke, her complicated relationship with Germany, her sorrow, and her fascinations." The conversation began when Lemper sent Dietrich a post card "essentially apologizing for all the media attention comparing her" to the established singer. Lemper does indeed channel Dietrich quite stunningly.

The night featured music direction by Vana Gierig, also accompanied on the piano. See some snaps from the night by photographer Conor Weiss below.