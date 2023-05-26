Photos: (Hadestown's) 'Underworld Orchestra' at Birdland, NYC

Underworld Orchestra at Birdland, NYC

By:
On Monday May 22nd, Birdland Jazz Club presented the Underworld Orchestra in concert.  The Underworld Orchestra is comprised of musicians from the Broadway Orchestra of “Hadestown”. This musical collaboration has been a project “in the making” for awhile, planning and rehearsing when time from their hit Broadway show would permit.


The evening also featured several of the singing “Gods & Goddesses” from the company adding their voices to the joyful noise that delighted and uplifted the full house of friends and fans.

The show’s set list allowed the artists to delve into pop and R&B music from the past 50 years or more.   Both vocal and instrumental renditions of Burt Bacharach, Erykah Badu, John Lennon, David Bowie, and Stevie Wonder tunes were presented with powerful singing and unique arrangements.  The arrangements allowed for a fuller use of the musicians’ skills as all were created by members of the Underworld Orchestra.

The featured singers for this evening were “Hadestown” cast members Amber Gray, Jewelle Blackman, Malcolm Armwood, & Trent Saunders.

The Underworld Orchestra musicians in this performance were Ben Perowsky (drums – also acted as Emcee for the night), Brian Drye (trombone), Marika Hughes (cello), Dana Lyn (violin), Ilusha Tsinadze (guitar), Robinson Morse (bass), Nathan Koci (accordion/piano), Cody Owen Stine (piano/accordion). 
Photos: Kevin Alvey
 

Nathan Koci, Marika Hughes, Robinson Morse, Malcolm Armwood, Amber Gray, Ilusha Tsinadze, Dana Lyn, Trent Saunders, Brian Drye, Ben Perowsky, Cody Owen Stine, Jewelle Blackman

Underworld Orchestra: Nathan Koci, Marika Hughes, Robinson Morse, Dana Lyn, Ilusha Tsinadze, Brian Drye, Ben Perowsky, Cody Owen Stine

Malcolm Armwood, Amber Gray, Jewelle Blackman, Trent Saunders

Underworld Orchestra

Nathan Koci

Marika Hughes

Dana Lyn

Brian Drye

Robinson Morse

Brian Drye, Ben Perowsky

Ben Perowsky

Ilusha Tsinadze

Amber Gray

Amber Gray

Cody Owen Stine , Nathan Koci, Marika Hughes, Dana Lyn, Brian Drye, Robinson Morse, Amber Gray, Ben Perowsky, Ilusha Tsinadze

Nathan Koci, Cody Owen Stine, Marika Hughes, Dana Lyn, Trent Saunders, Robinson Morse

Trent Saunders

Trent Saunders

Cody Owen Stine , Nathan Koci, Marika Hughes, Malcolm Armwood, Robinson Morse, Ilusha Tsinadze, Ben Perowsky

Malcolm Armwood

Malcolm Armwood, Jewelle Blackman, Amber Gray

Malcolm Armwood, Jewelle Blackman

Ben Perowsky

Cody Owen Stine , Nathan Koci, Marika Hughes, Dana Lyn, Brian Drye, Robinson Morse

Jewelle Blackman, Amber Gray

Jewelle Blackman

Jewelle Blackman, Amber Gray

Jewelle Blackman

Marika Hughes, Dana Lyn, Brian Drye, Robinson Morse

Malcolm Armwood

Brian Drye, Ben Perowsky, Malcolm Armwood

Malcolm Armwood

Robinson Morse, Jewelle Blackman

Robinson Morse, Jewelle Blackman, Amber Gray, Trent Saunders

Trent Saunders

Brian Drye, Robinson Morse, Jewelle Blackman, Trent Saunders, Malcolm Armwood, Ben Perowsky

Robinson Morse, Jewelle Blackman, Trent Saunders, Malcolm Armwood, Ben Perowsky

Trent Saunders, Mitchell Ker, Emily Afton, Alex Puette

Malcolm Armwood, Alex Puette, Jewelle Blackman, Trent Saunders, Emily Afton

Malcolm Armwood, Emmanuel Magriz

Dana Lyn, Ben Porowsky, Amber Gray, Trent Saunders



Recommended For You