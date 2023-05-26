Photos: (Hadestown's) 'Underworld Orchestra' at Birdland, NYC

On Monday May 22nd, Birdland Jazz Club presented the Underworld Orchestra in concert. The Underworld Orchestra is comprised of musicians from the Broadway Orchestra of “Hadestown”. This musical collaboration has been a project “in the making” for awhile, planning and rehearsing when time from their hit Broadway show would permit.



The evening also featured several of the singing “Gods & Goddesses” from the company adding their voices to the joyful noise that delighted and uplifted the full house of friends and fans.



The show’s set list allowed the artists to delve into pop and R&B music from the past 50 years or more. Both vocal and instrumental renditions of Burt Bacharach, Erykah Badu, John Lennon, David Bowie, and Stevie Wonder tunes were presented with powerful singing and unique arrangements. The arrangements allowed for a fuller use of the musicians’ skills as all were created by members of the Underworld Orchestra.



The featured singers for this evening were “Hadestown” cast members Amber Gray, Jewelle Blackman, Malcolm Armwood, & Trent Saunders.



The Underworld Orchestra musicians in this performance were Ben Perowsky (drums – also acted as Emcee for the night), Brian Drye (trombone), Marika Hughes (cello), Dana Lyn (violin), Ilusha Tsinadze (guitar), Robinson Morse (bass), Nathan Koci (accordion/piano), Cody Owen Stine (piano/accordion).

Photos: Kevin Alvey



