Photos: (Hadestown's) 'Underworld Orchestra' at Birdland, NYC

Underworld Orchestra at Birdland, NYC
POPULAR
On Monday May 22nd, Birdland Jazz Club presented the Underworld Orchestra in concert. The Underworld Orchestra is comprised of musicians from the Broadway Orchestra of “Hadestown”. This musical collaboration has been a project “in the making” for awhile, planning and rehearsing when time from their hit Broadway show would permit.
The evening also featured several of the singing “Gods & Goddesses” from the company adding their voices to the joyful noise that delighted and uplifted the full house of friends and fans.
The show’s set list allowed the artists to delve into pop and R&B music from the past 50 years or more. Both vocal and instrumental renditions of Burt Bacharach, Erykah Badu, John Lennon, David Bowie, and Stevie Wonder tunes were presented with powerful singing and unique arrangements. The arrangements allowed for a fuller use of the musicians’ skills as all were created by members of the Underworld Orchestra.
The featured singers for this evening were “Hadestown” cast members Amber Gray, Jewelle Blackman, Malcolm Armwood, & Trent Saunders.
The Underworld Orchestra musicians in this performance were Ben Perowsky (drums – also acted as Emcee for the night), Brian Drye (trombone), Marika Hughes (cello), Dana Lyn (violin), Ilusha Tsinadze (guitar), Robinson Morse (bass), Nathan Koci (accordion/piano), Cody Owen Stine (piano/accordion).
Follow their "socials" for future projects.
Photos: Kevin Alvey
Nathan Koci, Marika Hughes, Robinson Morse, Malcolm Armwood, Amber Gray, Ilusha Tsinadze, Dana Lyn, Trent Saunders, Brian Drye, Ben Perowsky, Cody Owen Stine, Jewelle Blackman
Underworld Orchestra: Nathan Koci, Marika Hughes, Robinson Morse, Dana Lyn, Ilusha Tsinadze, Brian Drye, Ben Perowsky, Cody Owen Stine
Malcolm Armwood, Amber Gray, Jewelle Blackman, Trent Saunders
Underworld Orchestra
Marika Hughes
Brian Drye
Robinson Morse
Brian Drye, Ben Perowsky
Ben Perowsky
Ilusha Tsinadze
Cody Owen Stine , Nathan Koci, Marika Hughes, Dana Lyn, Brian Drye, Robinson Morse, Amber Gray, Ben Perowsky, Ilusha Tsinadze
Nathan Koci, Cody Owen Stine, Marika Hughes, Dana Lyn, Trent Saunders, Robinson Morse
Cody Owen Stine , Nathan Koci, Marika Hughes, Malcolm Armwood, Robinson Morse, Ilusha Tsinadze, Ben Perowsky
Malcolm Armwood, Jewelle Blackman, Amber Gray
Malcolm Armwood, Jewelle Blackman
Ben Perowsky
Cody Owen Stine , Nathan Koci, Marika Hughes, Dana Lyn, Brian Drye, Robinson Morse
Marika Hughes, Dana Lyn, Brian Drye, Robinson Morse
Brian Drye, Ben Perowsky, Malcolm Armwood
Robinson Morse, Jewelle Blackman
Robinson Morse, Jewelle Blackman, Amber Gray, Trent Saunders
Brian Drye, Robinson Morse, Jewelle Blackman, Trent Saunders, Malcolm Armwood, Ben Perowsky
Robinson Morse, Jewelle Blackman, Trent Saunders, Malcolm Armwood, Ben Perowsky
Trent Saunders, Mitchell Ker, Emily Afton, Alex Puette
Malcolm Armwood, Alex Puette, Jewelle Blackman, Trent Saunders, Emily Afton
Malcolm Armwood, Emmanuel Magriz
Dana Lyn, Ben Porowsky, Amber Gray, Trent Saunders
Videos
TICKET CENTRAL
Recommended For You