Photos: Tyler Houchins In DOWN A YELLOW BRICK ROAD at Don't Tell Mama

Philadelphia cabaret artist Tyler Houchins has been enjoying a rewarding run of shows at Don't Tell Mama, this last year or so. Tyler has played several performances over the months of his oft-praised musical cabaret DOWN A YELLOW BRICK ROAD - THE MUSIC OF Judy Garland. The event page on the website for the iconic Midtown Manhattan club describes the show as Tyler's coming of age tale with a little help from his friend Dorothy, and, given the number of times Houchins and Musical Director Mark Hartman have brought the act back to Don't Tell Mama, audiences are enjoying the personal and intimate musical storytelling of the two gentlemen and Judy.

Broadway World Cabaret photographer Conor Weiss attended a performance of DOWN A YELLOW BRICK ROAD on July 14th and there is an encore performance on July 21st (ticket link HERE).

About Conor Weiss

Conor Weiss is a NY-based actor/director and occasional stage manager who has been around the Cabaret scene since 1994 - 2003 when he first joined the staff as a technical director at Judy's' and at Danny's Skylight room. During these years and the years after the closing of Judy's and Danny's, he subbed in at many other clubs at one time or another. He has always had a deep love for the American Songbook and for cabaret. Between his time in the booth and time in the audience has probably been present for a few thousand cabaret shows over the last 30 years and looks forward to more!

