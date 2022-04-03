Photos: The Razz Room Presents Linda Eder at the Eissey Theater

"My name is Linda Eder and I'm a singer... and that's all you need to know!" That's how Linda Eder greeted her audience and began a great evening of musical thrills as the Razz Room presented Ms. Eder at the Eissey Theater in North Palm last night. Music director Billy Stritch was at the keyboard heading a formidable band of some of the finest musicians in the industry.

To paraphrase Linda's opening, all you need to know about her is that she has a uniquely powerful, stirring voice, complete control, jazz-oriented phrasing, and theatrical poignance. The lady is not afraid to reach any height and take an affirmative position on any note, whether it be a musical or current events note.

The Band: David Finck, Bass, Aaron Heick, Sax/flute, Eric Halvorson, Drums, James Olmstead, keyboard.

Next up at the Eissey Theater is a Legends Radio tribute to Steve Tyrell on April 30th.

About Linda Eder:

Showcasing one of the greatest voices of our time, Linda Eder's diverse repertoire spans Broadway, Standards, Pop, Country, and Jazz. When she performs "live" in concert, it is amazing to experience the ease with which she moves back and forth from one genre to another as if she were gifted with the vocal ability to perform each genre as well as all the others.

Born in Tucson, Arizona, and raised in Brainerd, Minnesota, Eder began her career right out of high school singing all around her home state, and she eventually landed a gig at Harrah's Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey. But it was her appearance on the 1987 season of "Star Search," during which she won for an unprecedented 12 straight weeks, which attracted the attention of audiences and record companies alike.



Linda Eder



Billy Stritch & Linda Eder



Billy Stritch



Linda Eder



David Finck



Eissey Theater



Billy Stritch & Linda Eder



Linda Eder



Linda Eder



Eissey Theater



Greg Sherry, Billy Stritch, Eda Sorokoff, Penny Sherry



Coming Attractions