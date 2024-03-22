Photos: The Legendary Leslie Uggams Is Back at 54 Below

Iconic singer and actress Leslie Uggams is back at 54 Below with one more show on March 23rd
Leslie Uggams soared this week on her show at 54 Below. The show opened on Wednesday March 20th, with Uggams performing once again in front of her rapturous fans. The iconic singer, known for everything from appearing in Deadpool to originating the starring role in Hallelujah, Baby!, where she introduced the song "Being Good Isn't Good Enough, returned to 54 Below for a show titled SOMETHING OLD, SOMETHING NEW, SOMETHING BORROWED, SOMETHING BLUE. Stephen Mosher called Leslie Uggams "one of the most entertaining and enjoyable shows to play a nightclub this year or any other!"
SOMETHING OLD is playing one more show, at 7 pm tomorrow night on Saturday March 23rd. Tickets are available here. Meanwhile, see some photos from the March 20th show taken by photographer Conor Weiss. The performer was joined onstage by her daughter, Danielle Chambers.
Leslie Uggams. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Leslie Uggams and daughter Danielle Chambers. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Danielle Chambers. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
