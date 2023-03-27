Photos: The Friki Tiki Opens in the Theater District Featuring Showtune Singalongs & More

Restaurateur Robert Guarino (Marseille, Nizza, Five Napkin Burger), designer Eamon Roche (The Kiosk, E&O) and Broadway producer Greg Nobile (Parade, Slave Play) have announced the opening of the new, unmarked, tropical-inspired bar in Hell's Kitchen, The Friki Tiki, located at 357 West 44th Street (between 8th and 9th Avenue), formerly the home to Réunion Surf Bar.

See photos below!

Awaiting those who find the intimate and discrete watering hole are a range of expertly crafted, tropical-inspired cocktails, such as a signature frozen painkiller, and exotic bites including Hawaiian Sweet Bun Cubans. The Friki Tiki is also home to Hell's Kitchen best Happy Hour every day from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., featuring discounted cocktails and food right until the curtain goes up on Broadway and its close proximity makes it the perfect post-show meetup.

In a joint statement, the partners said, "Midtown West hosts tens-of-thousands of visitors each week, and yet there remains a dearth of great nightlife options for those looking to extend a night at the theater. We hope to create a pre- and post-show safe-haven for anyone intrepid enough to find us."

Committed to offering live music nightly, The Friki Tiki's rotating line-up will include resident pianists performing all request piano show, Showtune Singalongs every Wednesday, and Broadway stars popping in to perform from past, current, and upcoming productions.

The Friki Tiki is open Tuesday through Saturday at 5:00 p.m., with live music beginning at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesdays and 9:00 p.m. Wednesdays - Saturdays. Happy hour begins nightly at 5:00 p.m.

For more information, visit https://thefrikitiki.com.