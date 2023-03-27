Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: The Friki Tiki Opens in the Theater District Featuring Showtune Singalongs & More

The Friki Tiki will feature Broadway stars popping in to perform from past, current, and upcoming productions.

Mar. 27, 2023  

Restaurateur Robert Guarino (Marseille, Nizza, Five Napkin Burger), designer Eamon Roche (The Kiosk, E&O) and Broadway producer Greg Nobile (Parade, Slave Play) have announced the opening of the new, unmarked, tropical-inspired bar in Hell's Kitchen, The Friki Tiki, located at 357 West 44th Street (between 8th and 9th Avenue), formerly the home to Réunion Surf Bar.

See photos below!

Awaiting those who find the intimate and discrete watering hole are a range of expertly crafted, tropical-inspired cocktails, such as a signature frozen painkiller, and exotic bites including Hawaiian Sweet Bun Cubans. The Friki Tiki is also home to Hell's Kitchen best Happy Hour every day from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., featuring discounted cocktails and food right until the curtain goes up on Broadway and its close proximity makes it the perfect post-show meetup.

In a joint statement, the partners said, "Midtown West hosts tens-of-thousands of visitors each week, and yet there remains a dearth of great nightlife options for those looking to extend a night at the theater. We hope to create a pre- and post-show safe-haven for anyone intrepid enough to find us."

Committed to offering live music nightly, The Friki Tiki's rotating line-up will include resident pianists performing all request piano show, Showtune Singalongs every Wednesday, and Broadway stars popping in to perform from past, current, and upcoming productions.

The Friki Tiki is open Tuesday through Saturday at 5:00 p.m., with live music beginning at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesdays and 9:00 p.m. Wednesdays - Saturdays. Happy hour begins nightly at 5:00 p.m.

For more information, visit https://thefrikitiki.com.

Photos: The Friki Tiki Opens in the Theater District Featuring Showtune Singalongs & More
The Friki Tiki

Photos: The Friki Tiki Opens in the Theater District Featuring Showtune Singalongs & More
The Friki Tiki

Photos: The Friki Tiki Opens in the Theater District Featuring Showtune Singalongs & More
The Friki Tiki

Photos: The Friki Tiki Opens in the Theater District Featuring Showtune Singalongs & More
The Friki Tiki

Photos: The Friki Tiki Opens in the Theater District Featuring Showtune Singalongs & More
The Friki Tiki

Photos: The Friki Tiki Opens in the Theater District Featuring Showtune Singalongs & More
The Friki Tiki

Photos: The Friki Tiki Opens in the Theater District Featuring Showtune Singalongs & More
The Friki Tiki

Photos: The Friki Tiki Opens in the Theater District Featuring Showtune Singalongs & More
The Friki Tiki

Photos: The Friki Tiki Opens in the Theater District Featuring Showtune Singalongs & More
The Friki Tiki

Photos: The Friki Tiki Opens in the Theater District Featuring Showtune Singalongs & More
The Friki Tiki

Photos: The Friki Tiki Opens in the Theater District Featuring Showtune Singalongs & More
The Friki Tiki

Photos: The Friki Tiki Opens in the Theater District Featuring Showtune Singalongs & More
The Friki Tiki



Artemisia LeFay Plays The Triad With PHANTOMS Photo
Artemisia LeFay Plays The Triad With PHANTOMS
Artemisia isn't afraid of death or the ghosts that linger; she embraces them.
Eliane Elias, The Anderson Brothers, and More to Play Birdland Next Month Photo
Eliane Elias, The Anderson Brothers, and More to Play Birdland Next Month
Birdland Jazz Club and Birdland Theater have released jazz programming from March 28 through April 9.
Jennifer Simard, Bianca Marroquín, and More to Play 54 Below Next Week Photo
Jennifer Simard, Bianca Marroquín, and More to Play 54 Below Next Week
Next week, 54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, will present some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. A recipient of the 2022 Tony Awards Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work.
Diane DAngelo Flies Into Audiences Hearts Photo
Diane D'Angelo Flies Into Audience's Hearts
With her sweet soprano sound and soulful storytelling skills, Diane D'Angelo makes welcome return to the stage.

More Hot Stories For You


Eliane Elias, The Anderson Brothers, and More to Play Birdland Next MonthEliane Elias, The Anderson Brothers, and More to Play Birdland Next Month
March 26, 2023

Birdland Jazz Club and Birdland Theater have released jazz programming from March 28 through April 9.
Jennifer Simard, Bianca Marroquín, and More to Play 54 Below Next WeekJennifer Simard, Bianca Marroquín, and More to Play 54 Below Next Week
March 26, 2023

Next week, 54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, will present some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. A recipient of the 2022 Tony Awards Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work.
Photos: Karen Mason Returns To Birdland!Photos: Karen Mason Returns To Birdland!
March 24, 2023

See photos of Karen Mason's return to Birdland!
The Anderson Brothers Play Gershwin at Birdland Jazz Club Next MonthThe Anderson Brothers Play Gershwin at Birdland Jazz Club Next Month
March 24, 2023

Peter and Will Anderson present the life and music of George Gershwin, with an entertaining narrative and live sextet performance.  One of the most striking geniuses of modern music, George Gershwin composed for Tin Pan Alley, Broadway, film, radio, and symphony orchestras, combining the sounds of jazz and European classical music.
Chelsea Table + Stage Presents James Jackson, Jr.Chelsea Table + Stage Presents James Jackson, Jr.
March 24, 2023

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE – New York’s newest hotspot for intimate dining and extraordinary music –will present James Jackson, Jr. in his new show “On Broadway” on Monday, May 1 at 7:00 PM.
share