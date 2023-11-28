Photos: Thanksgiving Week's THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Something For Which To Feel Grateful

Mere days before the nation took a day off to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday, Susie Mosher gave a Birdland Theater audience something for which to be grateful: another stellar night at THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER. Mosher, the hardest working woman in show business, presented her usual brand of cabaret magic, gathering in the green room before the show with the likes of Billy Stritch (filling in for usual Musical Director Lon Hoyt), Saxing singer Danny Bacher, musical storyteller Gerrilyn Sohn and comedy juggernaut Gianmarco Soresi.

The Lineup Band is John Miller on Bass and Clint de Ganon on Drums and Musical Director Lon Hoyt on piano. On November 21st, Billy Stritch subbed in for Lon Hoyt at the piano and in the role of Musical Director.

