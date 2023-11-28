Photos: Thanksgiving Week's THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Something For Which To Feel Grateful

Some of the industry's brightest lights show up for the Week of Thanks.

By: Nov. 28, 2023

Mere days before the nation took a day off to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday, Susie Mosher gave a Birdland Theater audience something for which to be grateful: another stellar night at THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER.  Mosher, the hardest working woman in show business, presented her usual brand of cabaret magic, gathering in the green room before the show with the likes of Billy Stritch (filling in for usual Musical Director Lon Hoyt), Saxing singer Danny Bacher, musical storyteller Gerrilyn Sohn and comedy juggernaut Gianmarco Soresi.

Regular Mosher photographic documentarian Chris Ruetten was in the room with his camera to capture the action for Susie, and they shared the results of Chris's work in this Broadway World exclusive.  Enjoy Chris's photos below and get tickets to tonight's LINEUP on the Birdland website HERE.

Visit the Chris Ruetten Instagram page @chrisruetten and Facebook page HERE.

Susie Mosher

Billy Stritch

Todd Buonopane

Gerrilyn Sohn

Gianmarco Soresi

Keve Wilson

Ruby Rakos

Danny Bacher and Dawn Derow

Sharon Discorfano

The raffle drawing, featuring Clint de Ganon on drums and John Miller on bass.

The winner of the mousepad!

Doris Dear

The Step-And-Repeat

The Lineup Band is John Miller on Bass and Clint de Ganon on Drums and Musical Director Lon Hoyt on piano.    On November 21st, Billy Stritch subbed in for Lon Hoyt at the piano and in the role of Musical Director.

Tickets for THE LINEUP WITH Susie Mosher can be obtained HERE.

This week's LINEUP looks like this:

Recommended For You