Photos: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER From July 11th Looking Good At Birdland Theater

The weekly photo essay of the popular variety show looks like a fun time for Birdland audiences.

By: Jul. 14, 2023

POPULAR

Sara Bareilles And More Rally To Rescue Rockwood Music Hall Photo 1 Bareilles And More Work Tirelessly To Save Rockwood Music Hall
F. Murray Abraham Announced As Guest For Jason Kravits' OFF THE TOP! at Joe's Pub Photo 2 F. Murray Abraham Will Go OFF THE TOP!
Music Review: Robbie Rozelle Sings Songs Of The City On New Single ANOTHER HUNDRED PEOPLE/ Photo 3 Robbie Rozelle Mashes Sondheim Skillfully
Album Review: Nicole Zuraitis Releases New Album Of Her Latest Jazz with HOW LOVE BEGINS Photo 4 Nicole Zuraitis Makes Art Inspired By Art

It was another fine and festive time at THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER this week, as the MAC Award-winning show and Mistress of Ceremonies (and creator) brought the best of cabaret and concert to the stage to join Susie, Lon Hoyt, Clint de Ganon and John Miller in their quest to entertain their devoted Birdland audiences.

Photographer Chris Ruetten was on hand to document the series for Susie and to share those photos with Broadway World Cabaret readers.  Enjoy Chris's photos below and get tickets to the next LINEUP (every Tuesday night at 8:30) on the Birdland website HERE. 

Visit the Chris Ruetten Instagram page @chrisruetten and Facebook page HERE.

Photos: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER From July 11th Looking Good At Birdland Theater
The Step and Repeat

Photos: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER From July 11th Looking Good At Birdland Theater

Photos: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER From July 11th Looking Good At Birdland Theater

Photos: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER From July 11th Looking Good At Birdland Theater

Photos: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER From July 11th Looking Good At Birdland Theater

Photos: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER From July 11th Looking Good At Birdland Theater

Photos: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER From July 11th Looking Good At Birdland Theater
The Show - Susie Mosher, Lon Hoyt, John Miller, Clint de Ganon

Photos: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER From July 11th Looking Good At Birdland Theater

Photos: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER From July 11th Looking Good At Birdland Theater

Photos: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER From July 11th Looking Good At Birdland Theater

Photos: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER From July 11th Looking Good At Birdland Theater

Photos: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER From July 11th Looking Good At Birdland Theater
Jessica Bowers

Photos: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER From July 11th Looking Good At Birdland Theater

Photos: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER From July 11th Looking Good At Birdland Theater

Photos: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER From July 11th Looking Good At Birdland Theater

Photos: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER From July 11th Looking Good At Birdland Theater
Tracey Yarad

Photos: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER From July 11th Looking Good At Birdland Theater

Photos: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER From July 11th Looking Good At Birdland Theater

Photos: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER From July 11th Looking Good At Birdland Theater

Photos: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER From July 11th Looking Good At Birdland Theater
Rick Hinkson assists in the weekly raffle.

Photos: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER From July 11th Looking Good At Birdland Theater

Photos: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER From July 11th Looking Good At Birdland Theater

Photos: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER From July 11th Looking Good At Birdland Theater
The mousepad winner.

Photos: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER From July 11th Looking Good At Birdland Theater
Marcus Paul James

Photos: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER From July 11th Looking Good At Birdland Theater

Photos: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER From July 11th Looking Good At Birdland Theater

Photos: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER From July 11th Looking Good At Birdland Theater

Photos: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER From July 11th Looking Good At Birdland Theater
Kieran Brown

Photos: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER From July 11th Looking Good At Birdland Theater

Photos: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER From July 11th Looking Good At Birdland Theater

Photos: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER From July 11th Looking Good At Birdland Theater

Photos: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER From July 11th Looking Good At Birdland Theater
Laim Forde

Photos: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER From July 11th Looking Good At Birdland Theater

Photos: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER From July 11th Looking Good At Birdland Theater

Photos: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER From July 11th Looking Good At Birdland Theater

Photos: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER From July 11th Looking Good At Birdland Theater
Zuri Sanah Washington

Photos: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER From July 11th Looking Good At Birdland Theater

Photos: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER From July 11th Looking Good At Birdland Theater

Photos: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER From July 11th Looking Good At Birdland Theater

Photos: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER From July 11th Looking Good At Birdland Theater

Photos: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER From July 11th Looking Good At Birdland Theater
Miss Maybell

Photos: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER From July 11th Looking Good At Birdland Theater

Photos: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER From July 11th Looking Good At Birdland Theater

Photos: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER From July 11th Looking Good At Birdland Theater

Photos: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER From July 11th Looking Good At Birdland Theater
Kenn Boisinger

Photos: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER From July 11th Looking Good At Birdland Theater

Photos: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER From July 11th Looking Good At Birdland Theater

Photos: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER From July 11th Looking Good At Birdland Theater

Photos: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER From July 11th Looking Good At Birdland Theater
David Marino

Photos: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER From July 11th Looking Good At Birdland Theater

Photos: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER From July 11th Looking Good At Birdland Theater

Photos: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER From July 11th Looking Good At Birdland Theater

Photos: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER From July 11th Looking Good At Birdland Theater
Susie Mosher

 The Lineup Band is John Miller on Bass and Clint de Ganon on Drums and Musical Director Lon Hoyt on piano.  

Tickets for THE LINEUP WITH Susie Mosher can be obtained HERE.

Next week on THE LINEUP:

Photos: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER From July 11th Looking Good At Birdland Theater



RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

1
Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande Post In Support Of SAG-AFTRA Strike Photo
Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande Post In Support Of SAG-AFTRA Strike

Wicked actors including Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Michelle Yeoh, and Bowen Yang have posted in support of the strike. What does this mean for the film's production schedule?

2
Full Cast and Creative Team Set For LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at the Muny Photo
Full Cast and Creative Team Set For LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at the Muny

The Muny has announced its full cast, design and production teams for the cult classic, Little Shop of Horrors, July 25 - 31. 

3
Video: Watch a New Clip from THE WHOS TOMMY at The Goodman Photo
Video: Watch a New Clip from THE WHO'S TOMMY at The Goodman

Watch a clip of 'Sensation' from THE WHO'S TOMMY at the Goodman Theatre in Chicago!

4
Video: Annette Bening Shares Message from Entertainment Community Fund Amidst Strikes Photo
Video: Annette Bening Shares Message from Entertainment Community Fund Amidst Strikes

Watch Entertainment Community Fund Chairman of the Board Annette Bening share a message for those affected by the WGA and SAG strikes.

From This Author - Stephen Mosher

Stephen Mosher is the author of The Sweater Book (a collection of his photography featuring celebrated artists from the entertainment communities of New York, Los Angeles, and London), Lived In Crazy ... (read more about this author)

Lawrence Schulman Will Release 2 Volume Book That's Beyond Entertainment – Reflections on Judy GarlandLawrence Schulman Will Release 2 Volume Book That's Beyond Entertainment – Reflections on Judy Garland
Review: Brenda Braxton's STARS TONIGHT! Makes Marvelous 54 Below DebutReview: Brenda Braxton's STARS TONIGHT! Makes Marvelous 54 Below Debut
Jeremy Jordan Rock Band AGE OF MADNESS Will Play City Winery NYC July 17thJeremy Jordan Rock Band AGE OF MADNESS Will Play City Winery NYC July 17th
Photos: Conor Weiss Captures The MEG & JOHN REUNION SHOW at Don't Tell MamaPhotos: Conor Weiss Captures The MEG & JOHN REUNION SHOW at Don't Tell Mama

Videos

Video: Watch a New Clip from THE WHO'S TOMMY at The Goodman Video Video: Watch a New Clip from THE WHO'S TOMMY at The Goodman
Annette Bening Shares Message from Entertainment Community Fund Amidst Strikes Video
Annette Bening Shares Message from Entertainment Community Fund Amidst Strikes
THE SHARK IS BROKEN Gets Ready to Take a Bite Out of Broadway Video
THE SHARK IS BROKEN Gets Ready to Take a Bite Out of Broadway
Go Inside the Starry NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP Video
Go Inside the Starry NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel LET'S CALL HER PATTY
PARADE
CAMELOT
Ticket CentralPixel THE COTTAGE
HADESTOWN
MJ THE MUSICAL

Recommended For You