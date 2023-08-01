Photos: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Features Surprise Performance By Marilyn Maye

Never a dull moment...

By: Aug. 01, 2023

POPULAR

Feature: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Celebrates Five Years At Birdland Theater Photo 1 Happy Birthday To THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER
Review: Bryan Eng's Sextet Wows With 'SWINGIN' STANDARDS' at Birdland Theater Photo 2 Bryan Eng Wows Crowd With STANDARDS
Review: Garofalo Gabs & Grabs From Her Comedy Grab Bag At City Winery Photo 3 Janeane Garofalo Shows Staying Power At City Winery
Photos: & THE PLAYERS Puts Ensemble And Understudies In The Light Photo 4 & THE PLAYERS Puts Ensemble In The Solo Spot

Right on the heels of a performance celebrating five years since the inception of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER, the weekly variety show in the Birdland Theater went right back into action July 25th with a fun-filled performance that featured an impromptu number from living legend (and Friend Of Susie) Marilyn Maye.  With guests ranging from veteran Lumiro Tubo to up-and-comer Bryce Edwards, Mosher made sure to make it another week of crackling entertainment from the best in the biz.

Susie Mosher photographic documentarian Chris Reutten was on hand on Tuesday to capture the festivities and his photos were offered to Broadway World Cabaret for the benefit of our readers.  Be sure to enjoy Chris's photos below and get information and tickets to this week's LINEUP at the bottom of the article.

Visit the Chris Ruetten Instagram page @chrisruetten and Facebook page HERE.

Photos: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Features Surprise Performance By Marilyn Maye
The Lineup begins.

Photos: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Features Surprise Performance By Marilyn Maye

Photos: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Features Surprise Performance By Marilyn Maye
Steve Count on Bass and Joe Choroszewski on Drums

Photos: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Features Surprise Performance By Marilyn Maye
Musical Director Lon Hoyt on Piano.

Photos: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Features Surprise Performance By Marilyn Maye
Natalie Renee

Photos: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Features Surprise Performance By Marilyn Maye

Photos: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Features Surprise Performance By Marilyn Maye

Photos: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Features Surprise Performance By Marilyn Maye

Photos: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Features Surprise Performance By Marilyn Maye
Reilly Wilmit

Photos: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Features Surprise Performance By Marilyn Maye

Photos: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Features Surprise Performance By Marilyn Maye

Photos: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Features Surprise Performance By Marilyn Maye

Photos: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Features Surprise Performance By Marilyn Maye
Bryce Edwards and Scott Ricketts

Photos: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Features Surprise Performance By Marilyn Maye

Photos: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Features Surprise Performance By Marilyn Maye

Photos: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Features Surprise Performance By Marilyn Maye

Photos: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Features Surprise Performance By Marilyn Maye

Photos: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Features Surprise Performance By Marilyn Maye
Marty Thomas

Photos: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Features Surprise Performance By Marilyn Maye

Photos: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Features Surprise Performance By Marilyn Maye

Photos: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Features Surprise Performance By Marilyn Maye

Photos: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Features Surprise Performance By Marilyn Maye
Marilyn Maye

Photos: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Features Surprise Performance By Marilyn Maye

Photos: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Features Surprise Performance By Marilyn Maye

Photos: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Features Surprise Performance By Marilyn Maye

Photos: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Features Surprise Performance By Marilyn Maye
John Weber

Photos: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Features Surprise Performance By Marilyn Maye

Photos: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Features Surprise Performance By Marilyn Maye

Photos: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Features Surprise Performance By Marilyn Maye

Photos: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Features Surprise Performance By Marilyn Maye

Photos: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Features Surprise Performance By Marilyn Maye
Lumiri Tubo

Photos: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Features Surprise Performance By Marilyn Maye

Photos: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Features Surprise Performance By Marilyn Maye

Photos: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Features Surprise Performance By Marilyn Maye

Photos: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Features Surprise Performance By Marilyn Maye

Photos: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Features Surprise Performance By Marilyn Maye
Megan Colton

Photos: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Features Surprise Performance By Marilyn Maye

Photos: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Features Surprise Performance By Marilyn Maye

Photos: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Features Surprise Performance By Marilyn Maye

Photos: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Features Surprise Performance By Marilyn Maye
Amy Rivard

Photos: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Features Surprise Performance By Marilyn Maye

Photos: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Features Surprise Performance By Marilyn Maye

Photos: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Features Surprise Performance By Marilyn Maye

Photos: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Features Surprise Performance By Marilyn Maye
The mousepad drawing.

Photos: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Features Surprise Performance By Marilyn Maye
The mousepad winner!

Photos: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Features Surprise Performance By Marilyn Maye
Marissa Licata

Photos: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Features Surprise Performance By Marilyn Maye

Photos: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Features Surprise Performance By Marilyn Maye

Photos: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Features Surprise Performance By Marilyn Maye

Photos: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Features Surprise Performance By Marilyn Maye
Susie Mosher

Photos: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Features Surprise Performance By Marilyn Maye
The Step-And-Repeat

Photos: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Features Surprise Performance By Marilyn Maye

Photos: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Features Surprise Performance By Marilyn Maye

Photos: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Features Surprise Performance By Marilyn Maye

Photos: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Features Surprise Performance By Marilyn Maye

Photos: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Features Surprise Performance By Marilyn Maye

Photos: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Features Surprise Performance By Marilyn Maye

Photos: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Features Surprise Performance By Marilyn Maye

 The Lineup Band is John Miller on Bass and Clint de Ganon on Drums and Musical Director Lon Hoyt on piano.   On July 25th, Joe Choroszewski was on Drums and Steve Count was on Bass.

Tickets for THE LINEUP WITH Susie Mosher can be obtained HERE.

This week's LINEUP looks like this:

Photos: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Features Surprise Performance By Marilyn Maye



RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

1
Video: See Rhea Perlman & More in LETS CALL HER PATTY Photo
Video: See Rhea Perlman & More in LET'S CALL HER PATTY

Get a first look at footage of Arielle Goldman, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer and Rhea Perlman in Let's Call Her Patty at Lincoln Center Theater.

2
MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Recoups on Broadway, UK & Australia Photo
MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Recoups on Broadway, UK & Australia

Moulin Rouge! The Musical has recouped its costs on Broadway, in London’s West End and in Australia.

3
Danny DeVito Led I NEED THAT on Broadway Sets Dates & Creative Team Photo
Danny DeVito Led I NEED THAT on Broadway Sets Dates & Creative Team

Don't miss out on the highly-anticipated Broadway debut of 'I NEED THAT' starring Danny DeVito. Find out all the details about the show's performances starting in October and get ready for an unforgettable theatrical experience.

4
Video: Antonio Diaz Previews EL MAGO POP Broadway Show on TODAY Photo
Video: Antonio Diaz Previews EL MAGO POP Broadway Show on TODAY

This morning, world renowned illusionist Antonio Diaz, also known as “El Mago Pop,” made his U.S. national television debut on NBC’s “Today Show.” He performed a once in a lifetime trick on Rockefeller Plaza in which he teleported four random audience members between two glass boxes. Watch the video of the magic trick now!

From This Author - Stephen Mosher

Stephen Mosher is the author of The Sweater Book (a collection of his photography featuring celebrated artists from the entertainment communities of New York, Los Angeles, and London), Lived In Crazy ... (read more about this author)

Photos: THE FRED BARTON BAND Plays 54 Below With Elena Bennett, Alan H. Green, And Karen MurphyPhotos: THE FRED BARTON BAND Plays 54 Below With Elena Bennett, Alan H. Green, And Karen Murphy
Sarah Bareilles Will Play Benefit Concerts In Order To PRESERVE ROCKWOOD MUSIC HALLSarah Bareilles Will Play Benefit Concerts In Order To PRESERVE ROCKWOOD MUSIC HALL
Review: JULIE SINGS JULE at Birdland Closes The Cabaret Deal For Julie BenkoReview: JULIE SINGS JULE at Birdland Closes The Cabaret Deal For Julie Benko
Photos: Tammy Faye Starlite Encores NICO: UNDERGROUND at Joe's PubPhotos: Tammy Faye Starlite Encores NICO: UNDERGROUND at Joe's Pub

Videos

Video: See Rhea Perlman & More in LET'S CALL HER PATTY Video Video: See Rhea Perlman & More in LET'S CALL HER PATTY
Antonio Diaz Previews EL MAGO POP Broadway Show on TODAY Video
Antonio Diaz Previews EL MAGO POP Broadway Show on TODAY
Photos & First Look at Immersive THE LORD OF THE RINGS Video
Photos & First Look at Immersive THE LORD OF THE RINGS
Broadway Stars Celebrate Sondheim at the Hollywood Bowl Video
Broadway Stars Celebrate Sondheim at the Hollywood Bowl
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR
SIX
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
CHICAGO
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE

Recommended For You