Photos: Singer/Songwriter Amanda McBroom Returns To Birdland Jazz

Amanda McBroom celebrates female songwriters in "Such Good Friends" at Birdland.

By: Sep. 20, 2023

POPULAR

Natalie Douglas Partners With Club44 Records Photo 1 Natalie Douglas And Club44 Join Forces
Camille Diamond Will Make Solo Show Debut At Don't Tell Mama With OVER THE MOON….ON PLUT Photo 2 Camille Diamond To Play Don't Tell Mama
10 Videos To Kick Off Linda Purl's THIS COULD BE THE START at The Green Room 42 Photo 3 Linda Purl Launches New Album September 11th
THE BRYCE EDWARDS FRIVOLITY HOUR Will Play Birdland Theater October 5th Photo 4 Bryce Edwards To Bring FRIVOLITY To Birdland

On Monday, September 18, singer/songwriter Amanda McBroom returned to the Birdland stage with her musical director/songwriting partner Michele Brourman and special guest Sally Mayes in a show titled “Such Good Friends.”

McBroom and Brourman featured songs by Amanda’s favorite female songwriters, including Susan Werner, Ann Hampton Callaway, Julie Gold, Dorothy Fields, Marilyn Bergman, and Michele Brourman. The show celebrated the musical riches from the hearts and minds of some of the great women in the world of song.

Amanda McBroom has been composing music since her teens, and her songwriting and concert careers were launched by her Golden Globe winning song “The Rose” – the mega-hit recorded by Bette Midler for the 1979 film of the same name, about a Janis Joplin-esque character.

Since then, McBroom has appeared all over the world in concert, and her music has been recorded for TV, films and by major recording artists including LeAnn Rimes, Betty Buckley, Barbara Cook and The Manhattan Transfer. 



RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

1
Cast Set for VILNA: A RESISTANCE STORY at The Green Room 42 Photo
Cast Set for VILNA: A RESISTANCE STORY at The Green Room 42

Get to know the talented cast bringing the true story of the heroic Jewish resistance fighters from the Vilna ghetto to life in VILNA: A RESISTANCE STORY. Don't miss this vibrant production at Green Room 42 in New York City.

2
54 SINGS SCHMIGADOON to Take Place This Month at 54 Below Photo
54 SINGS SCHMIGADOON to Take Place This Month at 54 Below

54 Below will preset a special one-night-only event, '54 Sings Schmigadoon,' taking place on September 28th at 9:30pm. 

3
Mamie Parris to Present SURRENDER: AN ANDREW LLOYD WEBBER THRILL RIDE at The Green Room 42 Photo
Mamie Parris to Present SURRENDER: AN ANDREW LLOYD WEBBER THRILL RIDE at The Green Room 42

THE GREEN ROOM 42 will present Mamie Parris, star of Broadway’s Cats, School of Rock and more, in “Surrender: An Andrew Lloyd Webber Thrill Ride”. Learn how to purchase tickets!

4
Elisabeth Nordeen to Present FEMME FATALE: SONGS OF SEX AND MURDER at 54 Below Photo
Elisabeth Nordeen to Present FEMME FATALE: SONGS OF SEX AND MURDER at 54 Below

54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club, will present Elisabeth Nordeen in Redefining Femme Fatale: Songs of Sex and Murder on October 27, 2023 at 9:30 pm. Learn how to purchase tickets!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

First Look at Rob Kempson in THE WAY BACK TO THURSDAY at 54 Below Video
First Look at Rob Kempson in THE WAY BACK TO THURSDAY at 54 Below
Audible Theater Celebrates Opening Night of SWING STATE Video
Audible Theater Celebrates Opening Night of SWING STATE
Exclusive: Watch Highlights from NextGen Spotlight Benefit Concert Video
Exclusive: Watch Highlights from NextGen Spotlight Benefit Concert
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
HERE LIES LOVE
& JULIET
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
THE BOOK OF MORMON
SOME LIKE IT HOT

Recommended For You