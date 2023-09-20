Photos: Singer/Songwriter Amanda McBroom Returns To Birdland Jazz

On Monday, September 18, singer/songwriter Amanda McBroom returned to the Birdland stage with her musical director/songwriting partner Michele Brourman and special guest Sally Mayes in a show titled “Such Good Friends.”

McBroom and Brourman featured songs by Amanda’s favorite female songwriters, including Susan Werner, Ann Hampton Callaway, Julie Gold, Dorothy Fields, Marilyn Bergman, and Michele Brourman. The show celebrated the musical riches from the hearts and minds of some of the great women in the world of song.

Amanda McBroom has been composing music since her teens, and her songwriting and concert careers were launched by her Golden Globe winning song “The Rose” – the mega-hit recorded by Bette Midler for the 1979 film of the same name, about a Janis Joplin-esque character.

Since then, McBroom has appeared all over the world in concert, and her music has been recorded for TV, films and by major recording artists including LeAnn Rimes, Betty Buckley, Barbara Cook and The Manhattan Transfer.