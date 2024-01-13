Photos: Shots from ANN HAMPTON CALLAWAY: FINDING BEAUTY- INSPIRED CLASSICS AND ORIGINALS, FEAT. LIZ CALLAWAY! at 54 Below

Ann Hampton Callaway graced the stage at 54 Below on January 12th, 2024 for a night of her original music and the classics that inspired her.

By: Jan. 13, 2024

Broadway and cabaret great Ann Hampton Callaway graced the stage at 54 Below on Friday January 12th, 2024 for a one-off night performing some of her own music and the songs that inspired her. Recently inducted into the Women Songwriters Hall of Fame, Callaway showcased some of her classic original songs, including "At the Same Time," made famous by Barbra Streisand, and new songs co-written with Oscar winner Alan Bergman, Grammy winner Melissa Manchester, and Grammy nominee Amanda McBroom. The night also consisted of some classics by other singer-songwriters who inspired her: James Taylor, Carole King, and Joni Mitchell, among others. Callaway was joined by her sister, the acclaimed Liz Callaway, with music direction and piano accompaniment by the great Billy Stritch. It's a treat seeing these talented performers celebrating the work of Ann Hampton Callaway – as gifted a songwriter as she is a singer.

If you missed the show, find out when Ann Hampton Callaway's next performance is by visiting her website or follow her on Instagram and Facebook.

For more information on 54 Below you can visit their website, and follow them on Twitter or Instagram at @54Below.

Below, see some highlights of the show taken by Conor Weiss.

Ann Hampton Callaway. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Ann Hampton Callaway. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Ann Hampton Callaway and Liz Callaway. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Ann Hampton Callaway and Liz Callaway. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Ann Hampton Callaway. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Ann Hampton Callaway. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Billy Stritch. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Ann Hampton Callaway. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Ann Hampton Callaway. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Ann Hampton Callaway. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Ann Hampton Callaway. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Ann Hampton Callaway. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Ann Hampton Callaway. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Ann Hampton Callaway. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Ann Hampton Callaway. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Ann Hampton Callaway. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Ann Hampton Callaway. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Ann Hampton Callaway. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Ann Hampton Callaway. Photo credit: Conor Weiss



