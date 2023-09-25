Photos: September 19th Installment of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Brings Baker Back To The Basement

Last week looked like a hot time was had at the Birdland Theater as THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER got down to it with the likes of The Locknars, the energy of Edwards, and the reminiscenes of Russell. That's Ruby and Ava Locknar, Bryce Edwards, and Bill Russell, just a few of the wonderful talents that Susie Mosher booked to make the evening one that would maintain the high level of excellence offered by Birdland and expected by Lineup devotees. Just look at this description of the night from Susie's Facebook page the next day:

Piano playing photographer Matt Baker was in the room for the evening, documenting all of the antics so that Broadway World Cabaret might share it with our readers. Check out Matt's pics and get tickets to this week's Lineup HERE.

