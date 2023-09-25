Photos: September 19th Installment of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Brings Baker Back To The Basement

Piano man Matt Baker is back behind the viewfinder for Susie's latest show.

By: Sep. 25, 2023

POPULAR

Natalie Douglas Partners With Club44 Records Photo 1 Natalie Douglas And Club44 Join Forces
Camille Diamond Will Make Solo Show Debut At Don't Tell Mama With OVER THE MOON….ON PLUT Photo 2 Camille Diamond To Play Don't Tell Mama
Review: Viral Social Media STARR Sings Her Music Live At Dizzy's Club Introducing Her New Photo 3 Dara Starr Tucker Presents Laid-Back Slow Burn Of Jazz
10 Videos To Count The Hours 'Til Alexandra Silber Brings THE HOUR OF PEARL To The Green R Photo 4 10 Alexandra Silber Videos That Shine Like A Gem

Last week looked like a hot time was had at the Birdland Theater as THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER got down to it with the likes of The Locknars, the energy of Edwards, and the reminiscenes of Russell.  That's Ruby and Ava Locknar, Bryce Edwards, and Bill Russell, just a few of the wonderful talents that Susie Mosher booked to make the evening one that would maintain the high level of excellence offered by Birdland and expected by Lineup devotees.  Just look at this description of the night from Susie's Facebook page the next day:

Photos: September 19th Installment of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Brings Baker Back To The Basement

Piano playing photographer Matt Baker was in the room for the evening, documenting all of the antics so that Broadway World Cabaret might share it with our readers.  Check out Matt's pics and get tickets to this week's Lineup HERE.

Visit the Matt Baker photography website HERE.

Photos: September 19th Installment of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Brings Baker Back To The Basement
The Green Room

Photos: September 19th Installment of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Brings Baker Back To The Basement
Clint de Ganon

Photos: September 19th Installment of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Brings Baker Back To The Basement
Lon Hoyt

Photos: September 19th Installment of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Brings Baker Back To The Basement
John Miller

Photos: September 19th Installment of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Brings Baker Back To The Basement

Photos: September 19th Installment of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Brings Baker Back To The Basement

Photos: September 19th Installment of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Brings Baker Back To The Basement

Photos: September 19th Installment of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Brings Baker Back To The Basement

Photos: September 19th Installment of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Brings Baker Back To The Basement

Photos: September 19th Installment of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Brings Baker Back To The Basement

Photos: September 19th Installment of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Brings Baker Back To The Basement
The Performance

Photos: September 19th Installment of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Brings Baker Back To The Basement

Photos: September 19th Installment of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Brings Baker Back To The Basement

Photos: September 19th Installment of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Brings Baker Back To The Basement
Danny Drewes

Photos: September 19th Installment of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Brings Baker Back To The Basement

Photos: September 19th Installment of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Brings Baker Back To The Basement

Photos: September 19th Installment of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Brings Baker Back To The Basement

Photos: September 19th Installment of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Brings Baker Back To The Basement

Photos: September 19th Installment of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Brings Baker Back To The Basement
Ruby Locknar

Photos: September 19th Installment of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Brings Baker Back To The Basement

Photos: September 19th Installment of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Brings Baker Back To The Basement

Photos: September 19th Installment of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Brings Baker Back To The Basement

Photos: September 19th Installment of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Brings Baker Back To The Basement

Photos: September 19th Installment of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Brings Baker Back To The Basement

Photos: September 19th Installment of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Brings Baker Back To The Basement
Bryce Edwards

Photos: September 19th Installment of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Brings Baker Back To The Basement

Photos: September 19th Installment of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Brings Baker Back To The Basement

Photos: September 19th Installment of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Brings Baker Back To The Basement

Photos: September 19th Installment of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Brings Baker Back To The Basement

Photos: September 19th Installment of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Brings Baker Back To The Basement
Bill Russell

Photos: September 19th Installment of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Brings Baker Back To The Basement

Photos: September 19th Installment of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Brings Baker Back To The Basement

Photos: September 19th Installment of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Brings Baker Back To The Basement

Photos: September 19th Installment of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Brings Baker Back To The Basement

Photos: September 19th Installment of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Brings Baker Back To The Basement

Photos: September 19th Installment of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Brings Baker Back To The Basement

Photos: September 19th Installment of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Brings Baker Back To The Basement

Photos: September 19th Installment of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Brings Baker Back To The Basement
Ava Locknar

Photos: September 19th Installment of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Brings Baker Back To The Basement

Photos: September 19th Installment of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Brings Baker Back To The Basement

Photos: September 19th Installment of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Brings Baker Back To The Basement

Photos: September 19th Installment of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Brings Baker Back To The Basement

Photos: September 19th Installment of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Brings Baker Back To The Basement

Photos: September 19th Installment of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Brings Baker Back To The Basement

Photos: September 19th Installment of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Brings Baker Back To The Basement
Carly Sakolove

Photos: September 19th Installment of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Brings Baker Back To The Basement

Photos: September 19th Installment of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Brings Baker Back To The Basement

Photos: September 19th Installment of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Brings Baker Back To The Basement

Photos: September 19th Installment of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Brings Baker Back To The Basement

Photos: September 19th Installment of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Brings Baker Back To The Basement

Photos: September 19th Installment of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Brings Baker Back To The Basement
David Cross

Photos: September 19th Installment of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Brings Baker Back To The Basement

Photos: September 19th Installment of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Brings Baker Back To The Basement

Photos: September 19th Installment of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Brings Baker Back To The Basement

Photos: September 19th Installment of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Brings Baker Back To The Basement

Photos: September 19th Installment of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Brings Baker Back To The Basement
Screlton McNodes

Photos: September 19th Installment of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Brings Baker Back To The Basement

Photos: September 19th Installment of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Brings Baker Back To The Basement

Photos: September 19th Installment of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Brings Baker Back To The Basement

Photos: September 19th Installment of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Brings Baker Back To The Basement

Photos: September 19th Installment of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Brings Baker Back To The Basement
The drawing of the mousepad.

Photos: September 19th Installment of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Brings Baker Back To The Basement
The winner of the mousepad.

Photos: September 19th Installment of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Brings Baker Back To The Basement
LaRaisha DiEvelyn Dionne

Photos: September 19th Installment of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Brings Baker Back To The Basement

Photos: September 19th Installment of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Brings Baker Back To The Basement

Photos: September 19th Installment of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Brings Baker Back To The Basement

Photos: September 19th Installment of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Brings Baker Back To The Basement

Photos: September 19th Installment of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Brings Baker Back To The Basement
Susie Mosher

Photos: September 19th Installment of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Brings Baker Back To The Basement
The End

The Lineup Band is John Miller on Bass and Clint de Ganon on Drums and Musical Director Lon Hoyt on piano.

Tickets for THE LINEUP WITH Susie Mosher can be obtained HERE.

This week on THE LINEUP: 

Photos: September 19th Installment of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Brings Baker Back To The Basement



RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

1
Eadie Scotts LISTEN TO THE MUSIC to Play Dont Tell Mama Photo
Eadie Scott's LISTEN TO THE MUSIC to Play Don't Tell Mama

Eadie Scott will return to the cabaret stage with 'Listen to the Music' at Don't Tell Mama for three performances. Get ticket and event information here!

2
Alison Arngrim to Present CONFESSIONS OF A PRAIRIE BITCH: STRIKE EDITION Photo
Alison Arngrim to Present CONFESSIONS OF A PRAIRIE BITCH: STRIKE EDITION

Former child star Alison Arngrim will present 'Confessions of a Prairie Bitch: Strike Edition' in Manhattan and Rochester this week. Get event and ticket information here!

3
The Satin Dollz to Have New York City Residency at USA Brooklyn Delicatessen Starting This Photo
The Satin Dollz to Have New York City Residency at USA Brooklyn Delicatessen Starting This Week

THE SATIN DOLLZ has announced a new residency at USA Brooklyn Delicatessen starting September 29. Get more information about the residency and reservations here!

4
Michael Kirk Lane FEELS Everything Photo
Michael Kirk Lane FEELS Everything

Award winning cabaret artist Michael Kirk Lane is back on the boards on October 16th.

From This Author - Stephen Mosher

Stephen Mosher is the author of The Sweater Book (a collection of his photography featuring celebrated artists from the entertainment communities of New York, Los Angeles, and London), Lived In Crazy ... Stephen Mosher">(read more about this author)

Michael Kirk Lane Will Encore WHATEVER I FEEL at Chelsea Table + Stage October 16thMichael Kirk Lane Will Encore WHATEVER I FEEL at Chelsea Table + Stage October 16th
Rene Pfister's NYC Debut WHAT I LEARNED FROM MY EX-BOYFRIENDS… IF ANYTHING! To Play Don't Tell MamaRene Pfister's NYC Debut WHAT I LEARNED FROM MY EX-BOYFRIENDS… IF ANYTHING! To Play Don't Tell Mama
Review: Amanda McBroom SUCH GOOD FRIENDS At Birdland Such Good StorytellingReview: Amanda McBroom SUCH GOOD FRIENDS At Birdland Such Good Storytelling
10 Videos To Count The Hours 'Til Alexandra Silber Brings THE HOUR OF PEARL To The Green Room 4210 Videos To Count The Hours 'Til Alexandra Silber Brings THE HOUR OF PEARL To The Green Room 42

Videos

First Look at Rob Kempson in THE WAY BACK TO THURSDAY at 54 Below Video
First Look at Rob Kempson in THE WAY BACK TO THURSDAY at 54 Below
Courtney Reed Is the New Sparkling Diamond of MOULIN ROUGE! Video
Courtney Reed Is the New Sparkling Diamond of MOULIN ROUGE!
THE WIZ Gets Broadway Dates, Plus First Look at Cast! Video
THE WIZ Gets Broadway Dates, Plus First Look at Cast!
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
THE BOOK OF MORMON
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD

Recommended For You