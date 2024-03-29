Photos: See highlights from this week's The Lineup with Susie Mosher (3/26)

Susie Mosher, a "vivacious volcano" of talent, hosts a weekly variety show at Birdland Jazz Club
Nearly every Tuesday night, Susie Mosher hosts a "wild, anything-goes variety show" at Birdland Jazz Club, featuring some of the top NYC cabaret, Broadway and comedy performers. Reviewer Rob Lester called Mosher a "vivacious volcano" of talent. See photos below from this week's edition, from Tuesday March 26th, featuring highlights from the show and some behind the scenes fun. All photos were taken by Conor Weiss.
The next Lineup with Susie Mosher will be April 9th at 8:30 pm. Tickets are available here.
Susie Mosher.
Nicolas King and Seth Sikes.
Nicolas King and Seth Sikes, bass John Miller
Clint de Ganon drums
The Sunhouse Singers, June Cavlan, Kate Kortum, and Joie Bianco.
Matt Baker Musical Director
Jessica Fontana
Martin Kamm and Ava Nicole
Those Girls
Stella Kim
