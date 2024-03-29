Photos: See highlights from this week's The Lineup with Susie Mosher (3/26)

Susie Mosher, a "vivacious volcano" of talent, hosts a weekly variety show at Birdland Jazz Club

By: Mar. 29, 2024
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Nearly every Tuesday night, Susie Mosher hosts a "wild, anything-goes variety show" at Birdland Jazz Club, featuring some of the top NYC cabaret, Broadway and comedy performers. Reviewer Rob Lester called Mosher a "vivacious volcano" of talent. See photos below from this week's edition, from Tuesday March 26th, featuring highlights from the show and some behind the scenes fun. All photos were taken by Conor Weiss.

The next Lineup with Susie Mosher will be April 9th at 8:30 pm. Tickets are available here.

Photos: See highlights from this week's The Lineup with Susie Mosher (3/26)

Susie Mosher.

Photos: See highlights from this week's The Lineup with Susie Mosher (3/26)

Photos: See highlights from this week's The Lineup with Susie Mosher (3/26)

Photos: See highlights from this week's The Lineup with Susie Mosher (3/26)

Nicolas King and Seth Sikes.

Photos: See highlights from this week's The Lineup with Susie Mosher (3/26)

Nicolas King and Seth Sikes, bass John Miller

Photos: See highlights from this week's The Lineup with Susie Mosher (3/26)

Clint de Ganon drums

Photos: See highlights from this week's The Lineup with Susie Mosher (3/26)

The Sunhouse Singers, June Cavlan, Kate Kortum, and Joie Bianco.

Photos: See highlights from this week's The Lineup with Susie Mosher (3/26)

Matt Baker Musical Director

Photos: See highlights from this week's The Lineup with Susie Mosher (3/26)

Jessica Fontana

Photos: See highlights from this week's The Lineup with Susie Mosher (3/26)

Jessica Fontana

Photos: See highlights from this week's The Lineup with Susie Mosher (3/26)

Martin Kamm and Ava Nicole

Photos: See highlights from this week's The Lineup with Susie Mosher (3/26)

Martin Kamm and Ava Nicole

Photos: See highlights from this week's The Lineup with Susie Mosher (3/26)

Photos: See highlights from this week's The Lineup with Susie Mosher (3/26)

Those Girls

Photos: See highlights from this week's The Lineup with Susie Mosher (3/26)

Those Girls

Photos: See highlights from this week's The Lineup with Susie Mosher (3/26)

Photos: See highlights from this week's The Lineup with Susie Mosher (3/26)

Stella Kim

Photos: See highlights from this week's The Lineup with Susie Mosher (3/26)

Stella Kim

Photos: See highlights from this week's The Lineup with Susie Mosher (3/26)

Stella Kim

Photos: See highlights from this week's The Lineup with Susie Mosher (3/26)

Photos: See highlights from this week's The Lineup with Susie Mosher (3/26)

Photos: See highlights from this week's The Lineup with Susie Mosher (3/26)

Photos: See highlights from this week's The Lineup with Susie Mosher (3/26)

Photos: See highlights from this week's The Lineup with Susie Mosher (3/26)

Photos: See highlights from this week's The Lineup with Susie Mosher (3/26)

Photos: See highlights from this week's The Lineup with Susie Mosher (3/26)

Photos: See highlights from this week's The Lineup with Susie Mosher (3/26)

Photos: See highlights from this week's The Lineup with Susie Mosher (3/26)

Photos: See highlights from this week's The Lineup with Susie Mosher (3/26)

Photos: See highlights from this week's The Lineup with Susie Mosher (3/26)

Photos: See highlights from this week's The Lineup with Susie Mosher (3/26)

Photos: See highlights from this week's The Lineup with Susie Mosher (3/26)

Photos: See highlights from this week's The Lineup with Susie Mosher (3/26)

Photos: See highlights from this week's The Lineup with Susie Mosher (3/26)

Photos: See highlights from this week's The Lineup with Susie Mosher (3/26)

Photos: See highlights from this week's The Lineup with Susie Mosher (3/26)

Photos: See highlights from this week's The Lineup with Susie Mosher (3/26)




Videos