Photos: See Highlights from the 38th Annual MAC Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The 38th Annual MAC Awards, presented by The Manhattan Association of Cabarets, was in full swing on Monday April 15th at Symphony Space. The MAC Awards "honor excellence in NYC nightlife during the 2023 calendar year," featuring performances and competitive awards presented to performers, songwriters, directors, musical directors, piano bar performers, behind the scenes technical experts, and more, as well as the presentation of special honoree awards.

This year, MAC presented Lifetime Achievement Awards to three industry luminaries: Broadway theater veteran, cabaret artist, and educator Vivian Reed; Broadway star, director, and cabaret artist Lee Roy Reams; and multi-award-winning sound and lighting designer Jean-Pierre Perreaux.

The evening featured Musical Director Dan Pardo, Director Amy Wolk and Producer Julie Miller.