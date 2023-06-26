Photos: Sean Patrick Murtagh Bids New York Farewell With BEAUTIFUL GIRLS at The Laurie Beechman Theatre

June 23rd at The Laurie Beechman Theatre, MAC Award-winning cabaret artist Sean Patrick Murtagh presented A Tribute To Sondheim's Divas titled BEAUTIFUL GIRLS. Helmed by Director Christ Giordano and Musical Directed by Tracy Stark, the production was Mr. Murtagh's farewell to New York City, as he heads out to parts west. To send the popular vocalist off in style, members of the cabaret and concert community flooded The Beechman to see the turban and (mini) caftan-clad Murtagh celebrate Sondheim, NYC Pride, and the art of living one's truest life.

Broadway World Cabaret photographer Conor Weiss was on hand to capture SPM in action for one last time before his departure for California. Enjoy Conor's photos below and find other shows to see on the Laurie Beechman website HERE.

About Conor Weiss

Conor Weiss is a NY-based actor/director and occasional stage manager who has been around the Cabaret scene since 1994 - 2003 when he first joined the staff as a technical director at Judy's' and at Danny's Skylight room. During these years and the years after the closing of Judy's and Danny's, he subbed in at many other clubs at one time or another. He has always had a deep love for the American Songbook and for cabaret. Between his time in the booth and time in the audience has probably been present for a few thousand cabaret shows over the last 30 years and looks forward to more!

Find Conor Weiss on Facebook HERE.